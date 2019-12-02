Portage Chamber hosts annual recognition banquet

PORTAGE — The Portage Chamber of Commerce recognized individuals and businesses for their service to the community at its recent recognition banquet.
Businesses were recognized for new construction such as Coyne Veterinary Center and the Portage Park Department for its new Open Air Pavilion.
The Construction Improvement was awarded to Century 21 Affiliated and Millers Senior Living.
Tate’s Place was awarded the Business Service of the Year for raising service to new standards of excellence by consistently providing high quality service and continually exceeding customer expectations.
The Portage Chamber Volunteer of the Year honored those who volunteer for outstanding work and achievement, above and beyond normal membership. Melinda Metz with Minuteman Press and Kim Lenburg with Best Western were the honorees.
Brandon Miller with the Portage Resale Shop accepted the humanitarian of the year award, honoring an individual who actively promotes and provides humanitarian services to the Portage Community without regard to monetary gain.
BNutty was awarded the recognition of Putting Portage on the Map which honors those who bring state or national recognition to the Portage Community
The Portage Brewfest/Tacotest received the Special Event of the Year award.
The Portage Township YMCA received the Quality of Life Award which honors citizens or businesses that help enhance the Quality of Life in the Portage Community.
The Portage Kiwanis Club received the Community Impact Award which honors and organization or person that makes significant outreach efforts that serve to uplift the community by promoting strong principles, ethical leadership and integrity.
The Outstanding Civic Leader was honored to Lori Wilkie with the Portage Park Department.
The program ended with the main award of the evening presented to Jamie Lewis with Edward Jones for Outstanding Public Citizen.
Dinner was catered and served by Texas Roadhouse. Attire was denim and diamonds in accordance to the tradition of a diamond being the gift for a 60th anniversary. Those in attendance were able to purchase a beverage of their choice for a chance to win a genuine 1/3 karat diamond, donated by e-State Jewelers. Beth Ingram of Miller’s Senior Living Community was the winner.