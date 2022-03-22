Portage churches to unite in prayer for Ukraine

PORTAGE — Moved by the suffering and determination of the people of Ukraine, churches throughout Portage are sponsoring a citywide, churchwide Prayer for Ukraine on Monday.

The vigil is at 6 p.m. at Founders Square.

All are invited to attend the vigil, which will pray for the leaders and people fighting in Ukraine as well as for the refugees fleeing the war-torn country. Local pastors from several churches will be participating in leading prayers for our leaders — to end the conflict and for peace to be restored.

Virginia Granter, a Ukrainian refugee now living in the United States, will share her story.

Pastor John Lowe of New Life Church in Warsaw will share his recent experiences. Lowe recently returned from Poland, where he participated in relief efforts. He has viewed the tragedy firsthand and is keenly aware of the refugees’ circumstances and needs.

Local officials, including Mayor Sue Lynch, will also be on hand to lend their support and prayers for the people of Ukraine.

Founders Square is located just north of Central Avenue and west of Hamstrom Road. In case of inclement weather, the vigil will be held at City Point Church, 6474 Central Ave., Portage.

