PORTAGE — Clerk-Treasurer Nina Rivas is running for re-election as an independent, making her the second prominent official in Portage Township to leave the Democratic Party.

Portage Township Assessor Alta Neri, elected as a Democrat last November, switched her party affiliation to Republican on Jan. 1.

“I understand running as an independent may not be the easiest path to reelection,” Rivas said in a Friday statement. “However, I believe the office of clerk-treasurer should be independent of politics.”

“To say the last three years have been a challenge is an understatement,” she said. “While I’m proud of what the clerk-treasurer’s office has been able to accomplish, I know there is still work to be done.”

Porter County Democratic Chairman Brendan Clancy also serves as Portage Township trustee. “I believe that all elected officers should be nonpolitical when you’re elected,” he said.

“I think this reflects the national view of politics in general,” Clancy added. “People are fed up with politics in general.”

As an independent, Rivas’ name won’t be on the ballot for the May 2 primary election. Two Democrats, Terri Clark and Elizabeth (Turzai) Modesto, have filed for the office. Noon Friday was the deadline for Republican and Democratic candidates to file their paperwork.