Portage Community and Business Night planned

PORTAGE — The 19th Annual Portage Community and Business Night, described as the biggest networking event in Portage, is April 21.

It's hosted by the Greater Portage Chamber of Commerce and sponsored by Samuelson Insurance Agency. The event gives businesses the opportunity to showcase their services and/or products to residents in the community.

It's from 4 to 7 p.m. at Woodland Park in Portage and is free to the public. Donations of nonperishable foods are welcomed.

Tocayos will be selling Mexican food. The Portage chamber is selling 50/50 raffle tickets for $10. Maximum 300 tickets sold. Tickets may be purchased at the chamber office.

Vendors are encouraged to have a Minute to Win It game at their booth for participants. The most creative game will win a free booth for 2023.

Questions regarding the event can be answered by calling the chamber office at 219-762-3300, or by emailing nsimpson@portageinchamber.com. Register online at portageinchamber.com.

