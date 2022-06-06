Portage council back at City Hall

PORTAGE — For the first time in several years, the City Council will meet at City Hall this week.

Seven or eight years ago, the council chamber on the second floor of City Hall was converted into an office for the building and planning department. Public meetings were moved to Woodland Park.

On Jan. 3, the City Hall staff decamped to Woodland Park to facilitate remodeling the first floor of City Hall.

The former fire station at the back of the building was turned into meeting rooms.

The project also included reworked office space for the clerk-treasurer to make it more functional. That included removing a safe to create a counter for the public to conduct business with the office.

A new elevator might not seem important, but Mayor Sue Lynch is excited about replacing the previous elevator that had a spotty service record. She refused to use it.

“It was like a dumbwaiter,” she said. “I mean, it’s nothing more than a tin box.”

The remodeling project was done by the Redevelopment Commission, of which she is president.

“It benefits the public huge. It’s totally 100% ADA-compliant,” Lynch said. “Getting in and out of the building is going to be great.”

The mayor’s office is on the second floor, so visitors either had to climb the stairs, take an unreliable elevator or wait for her downstairs. She had arranged for some of her meetings to be held elsewhere.

Lynch said the remodeling saves the city “many millions of dollars” over the cost of replacing the building.

Now the building has two entrances. The previous entrance to the south opens into the lobby. A new entrance to the east is for those attending City Council and other public meetings.

The public is invited to tour the renovated areas prior to the 6:30 p.m. Tuesday council meeting.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.