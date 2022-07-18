Portage council warned against annexation request

PORTAGE — Planning Commission member Austin Bonta urged the City Council to reject a proposed annexation to allow for a new high-density subdivision.

“I’m concerned we’re going to get more demand for services than the revenue it will bring in with it,” Bonta said last week.

In May, the council approved annexation of a smaller parcel on the city’s south side to allow for a new subdivision to be built. That cleared the way for a second, larger parcel to be annexed. The developer is requesting a switch to R-4 zoning for a large new subdivision on the two parcels.

Council members Gina Giese-Hurst, D-1st, and Ferdinand Alvarez, D-at large, voted against the smaller annexation.

Bonta said R-4 zoning is the highest density allowed for new homes. Listening to the numbers for mutual aid calls and other demands for city services, he reminded the council that new homes mean new demand for services.

At the council meeting, Assistant Fire Chief Kevin DeYoung said that in 2021, when Station 1 was opened, the fire department had 2,000 calls for service annually. It now has triple that number of calls but with the same apparatus.

The R-4 zone was created with the Garyton neighborhood in mind, Bonta said, but the proposed annexation includes land that doesn’t have the tree cover and hills that Garyton does.

Last fall, the council shot down a proposed R4 development at U.S. 6 and Airport Road. R4 zoning is most appropriate at the city center, not the fringe, Bonta said.

City Attorney Dan Whitten said the developer is scheduled to appear at the next Planning Commission meeting prior to the City Council hearing the request for second reading next month.

In other business, the council heard a plan to rezone 16 acres across from the Aldi store on U.S. 6 to allow for a service and retail shopping area. Attorney Todd Leeth said a car wash would anchor the initial development. The zoning would switch from R2, low-density residential, to C2, medium to large commercial properties. That request also will be before the council next month.

Additionally, Councilwoman Deb Podgorski, D-at large, gave the council a preview of coming attractions from the Ordinance Committee:

Garbage collection fees to increase — but attorneys are looking at the issue before specifics are nailed down

The committee hopes to “head off at the puppy mills and the damage they can do” through new regulations

Tweak an ordinance dealing with nuisance properties that generate a lot of police calls

Set a five-day warning period for warned property owners to cut grass and clean up yards before the street department does the work

Police Chief Michael Candiano praised the unpaid reserve officers for volunteering their time July 2 for the Fourth of July parade and festival. “You can do the math. Ten officers, 129 hours. You can see what they did that day,” he said.

Bike patrols are continuing. “It’s been as big a success as I was hoping, and probably better,” Candiano said, with officers engaging with residents in neighborhoods, chatting and playing ball.

DeYoung reported the city received two bids for a new firetruck, one just below $800,000 and one just above $800,000, which will be presented to the Board of Public Works and Safety for its review. He urged quick action because of price increases. It will take about two years to get the new vehicle.