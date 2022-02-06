Portage debates 'fully vaccinated' definition

PORTAGE — City Council members, Fire Chief Randy Wilkening and City Attorney Dan Whitten are haggling over a change in COVID leave policy.

At issue is how “fully vaccinated” should be defined and how that applies to city employees who seek time off because of COVID-19.

The council plans to address it at its next meeting.

In January, the council included booster shots for which an employee might be eligible as defining “fully vaccinated.” The policy was approved Jan. 4, retroactive to Jan. 1.

Wilkening said that meant some firefighters were eligible Jan. 2, but then the new definition made them ineligible for the leave because they hadn’t received booster shots yet. “We were not given some time to make sure our people were boostered,” he said.

Two days after the council passed the ordinance, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention defined “fully vaccinated” as having all recommended doses of a COVID-19 vaccine. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine was a single dose initially, while Pfizer and Moderna vaccines required two initial doses. Since then, booster shots have been recommended.

“It’s not really about what the federal government deems fully vaccinated. It’s really a question of what the council considers fully vaccinated,” Whitten told the council. “It’s a discretionary benefit. The discretion falls to you.”

Whitten explained why the council measure stipulated that vaccination is required to receive the paid leave time. “It can be quite costly for an employer to deal with an unvaccinated employee compared to a vaccinated one,” he said. The quarantines are different, too.

Council Vice President Scott Williams, D-3rd, asked Councilwoman Gina Giese-Hurst, D-1st, if she is seeing a difference in severity of the disease for vaccinated versus unvaccinated patients. Whether you get the vaccinate or not, you can still get COVID, but the severity is far worse for unvaccinated patients, she said. Williams turned to her as someone in the health care industry.

How about giving the employees two weeks’ notice to make it effective Feb. 14, council President Collin Czilli, D-5th, asked.

“That makes it just about clear as mud,” Whitten said.

“The council made a decision by way of an ordinance,” he said. “The thought was that you wanted to incentivize people to get fully vaccinated.”

He hasn’t seen many people getting their original shots without getting a booster, he said.

The council can make exceptions if it wants, Whitten pointed out.

“We’re talking about a very small group that didn’t have the booster,” Czilli said.

“How many people are we talking about? Is it a handful?” asked Councilwoman Deb Podgorski, D-at large. “Not many,” Whitten responded.

Whitten pleaded with the council not to act on Wilkening’s request immediately, saying he wanted to think about how to do it the right way.

