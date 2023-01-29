Portage eyes converting pavilion into makerspace

PORTAGE — The underutilized open-air pavilion near Ogden Dunes could be turned into one of Northwest Indiana’s first makerspaces.
City Council Vice President Scott Williams, D-3rd, persuaded the Redevelopment Commission to look into the feasibility of dedicating the rarely used park property to a site for woodworking, metalworking, jewelry-making, welding, 3D printing and similar uses.
“It establishes Portage as a makerspace pioneer,” he said.
A nonprofit would be formed to operate the South Shore Makers Lab facility.
The former U.S. Steel training facility has 8,000 square feet enclosed and another 8,000 under a roof but without walls. The city spent $2.1 million several years ago to turn it into its current iteration. The Parks Department offers the building for rentals.
“We’re very excited about this first step and the possibility of moving this forward,” council President Collin Czilli, D-5th, said. Czilli is also a Redevelopment Commission member.
The makerspace would be membership-based, Williams said. A subsidy would likely be necessary for the first two years until the nonprofit becomes self-sustaining. Sponsors and grants would also be needed.
“It attracts do-it-yourselfers, hobbyists, entrepreneurs,” he said. Small businesses could get their start there and display their work. It’s also an environment to learn a new skill and meet others with similar interests.
“We want your endorsement and support of the project,” he told the Redevelopment Commission. “We're looking for the RDC to commit funding for a building assessment, space allocation and cleanup. There's a lot of things stored in that building that need to be moved someplace else, but generally, I tell you, the building is well-suited for a makerspace.”
Planning and Community Development Director AJ Monroe said the commission has a contract with a consultant to look at space planning and analysis at the facility, so he’ll make sure this potential use is factored in.
