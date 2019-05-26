PORTAGE — Indicted former Mayor James Snyder left behind scores of unpaid invoices, feuding city departments, massive voids in communication, and key positions — such as the fire chief — unfilled.
In the wake of that chaos, city officials are trying to regroup and recover from an administrator who was on his way to a federal prison sentence. One of the big questions to be addressed, Mayor John Cannon said, is "how do we get the message out that this is going to be different?"
Immediately after Snyder's conviction on Feb. 14, Council President Sue Lynch, D-at large, assumed the role of interim mayor.
“I knew the minute the conviction came out I had to get over to City Hall and start putting all these plans in place,” Lynch said.
John Cannon, then the Republican 4th District Councilman, was expected to become the new mayor after his party caucused March 2, so he worked closely with Lynch.
“Sue and I met on the 14th (of February) and from then on we worked side-by-side for the next 10 days,” Cannon said.
“I knew in a matter of two weeks he would be taking over, so we tried to get everyone on board so everyone knew what was going on,” Lynch said.
One of the priorities the two made was meeting with department heads and hashing out concerns they had. These meetings would often last for hours, providing insight on what needed to be done.
“I think that went very well. Every department head was there and their assistant,” Lynch said. “We listened to all of their concerns.”
Fifth District Councilman Collin Czilli said Lynch's presence for those two weeks was the first time they had someone working in the mayor's office effectively in four years.
Opening the channels
When Cannon was sworn into office, he said he wanted to continue that open dialogue, saying transparency was one of his key goals.
Czilli said he and most other council members had a good working relation with Cannon.
"He was on the City Council for six years with a majority of us serving for three years. John responds to emails. You can talk to him. Having someone who's responsive is a massive improvement.”
Canon takes it in stride.
“It's just who I am. I try to let everyone know what is going on. When I can, I think every question that can be answered should be,” he said.
Lynch and Cannon remain in frequent contact with each other.
“Generally at noon every Thursday, John and I have lunch together to discuss city business,” Lynch said. “He is in charge right now and some of the decisions he makes wouldn't be what I would do as mayor, but we are coming together and keeping each other informed.”
Clerk-Treasurer Chris Stidham, a Democrat, approached Cannon asking that meetings between their respective offices be scheduled every Friday.
“I spoke with the mayor's office before the trial, but once things got heated, they just kind of stopped,” he said. “I talked to John and said I wanted to set these up and we've been doing it ever since.”
In the interest of transparency, Cannon posts on YouTube weekly video addresses where he discusses city plans and events.
“Our main question was 'how do we get the message out that this is going to be different'?” Cannon asked. “We want the public to ask questions."
Cannon found it more affordable than a newsletter and much easier for citizens to engage on social media. He said the engagement online has been promising, with thousands of views on the videos every week.
Budget challenges
Communication isn't the only challenge facing city officials. City finances have been in disarray since the indictment.
“Things started falling through the cracks," Czilli said. "There was a road project that didn't get wrapped up in time that could have cost us $2 million in state dollars. Luckily we figured a way out of that after (Snyder) was out of office. (At another point) we owed the state back $130,000 for wheel tax matching funds. (The mayor's office) overspent the money and the state wanted it back.”
Lynch said nothing was done to get the fire department new gear, a yearly expense that totals roughly $30,000.
Stidham said that was more a case of a lack of money in the appropriate funds.
“The City Council pays bills based upon what line the item is on in the budget,” he said. “The mayor and the clerk-treasurer need to communicate to ensure money isn't overspent.”
Cannon said a priority will be to make sure all are paid and current.
"We're working hard on the budget process," Cannon said.
"I've been speaking with the clerk-treasurer on what funds we have available and make sure we have everything in the right place."
Upcoming election
While Lynch and Cannon have worked together to remedy problems, they're opponents in the November General Election for the mayor's job.
“We are both very well aware we are opponents in this race, too, but we have pretty much tried to stay to city business when we are getting together for lunch,” Lynch said. “I am also the council president, so he needs to communicate with me for that reason as well.”
In a recent council meeting, Cannon announced he and Lynch would not let politics interfere with city business.
“The city is first, the campaign is second,” he said.