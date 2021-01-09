Portage improves budget situation, but still has work to do

PORTAGE — The city ended 2020 $1.1 million in the hole, but that’s not bad news. It’s actually an improvement.

Last year started with the city more than $2.3 million in the red.

The City Council approved extension of interfund loans to cover the shortfall.

“Anytime you take a temp loan, you’re supposed to pay it back by the end of the year you borrow,” Clerk-Treasurer Nina Rivas said, but the council can extend the loans another six months, to be paid off by June 30.

During 2020, the city focused on a series of spending cuts. New Mayor Sue Lynch reduced the staff in her office to just herself and an assistant. A series of contracts were approved with rates from new vendors lower than prior contracts. Department heads were told to hold the line on spending.

Lynch and the council praised Rivas for her work to reduce spending.

Rivas also reported that the city closed Dec. 10 on a general obligation bond for improvements like a functioning, ADA-compliant elevator to the second floor and refinancing of capital projects dating back to 2017 for which a bond could be used.