Portage marches into Fourth weekend

PORTAGE — Councilman Ferdinand Alvarez, D-at large, enjoyed participating in the Fourth of July parade so much that he walked the entire route twice.

“It’s just a great way to see the public packing the streets with just one thought, and that’s their love of their country,” Alvarez said.

He jogged from side to side, shaking hands and meeting residents.

Plenty of red, white and blue was on display, including outfits worn by Danielle Hakes and her mother, Susan Hakes, as they sat on the sidelines, watching the parade entries float, drive or walk past.

Candy pelted the pavement in front of children, thrown out for the kids and some lucky adults.

Claudia Wininger, representing VFW Post 7760, was among the participants getting kids sugared up, “enjoying the kids, enjoying the weather, enjoying the holiday.”

Glenn Ewen, vice president of the Winamac Old Auto Club and a Portage resident, drove a vehicle he put together. “I built this thing. It was a wrecked state police truck,” he said. “It’s the best ride I’ve ever had.”

Sarah Nesbitt, of Thornton, Illinois, stood in the shade while watching Saturday’s parade. “I want my kids to see this and see the people marching,” especially veterans and others who have done so much for their country and their community.

Levi Nesbitt, 6, also of Thornton, enjoyed the parade but was eager to see the fireworks.

Faith Kostro, of Enchanted Tales NWI, dressed as Mary Poppins “to bring inspiration and joy to kids’ lives,” she said. “The adults, too, get a kick out of it.”

Hermine Robinson, also of Enchanted Tales NWI, stopped near the end of the parade to pose for a photo with Brooklyn Wiles, 11, of Portage, who couldn’t resist a chance to see Wonder Woman.

Briar Swift, 11, wore his Scout uniform and carried a sign to let everyone know Saturday was his birthday. “It’s hot and tiring,” he said near the end of the parade route. With his Scout Troop at South Haven VFW Post 502, though, he enjoys all the activities, including camping, fishing and hiking.

After riding the parade route in a golf cart, Mayor Sue Lynch went to the sidelines to see how her residents would see the 90-minute parade, trying to decide what could be done to improve future parades. Saturday’s parade was a winner, she thought, with a large number of floats and other parade entries.

“It’s a beautiful day. You could not ask for a better day,” Lynch said. “I’m very happy. We had a great turnout.”

