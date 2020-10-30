 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Portage Menards employee nabbed at end of shift for stealing, police say
alert urgent

Portage Menards employee nabbed at end of shift for stealing, police say

{{featured_button_text}}
Tyler Lively

Tyler Lively

 Provided

PORTAGE — When an employee of the local Menards store clocked out Wednesday, he went to jail rather than home on allegations of stealing items during his shift, according to Portage police.

Tyler Lively, 25, faces a misdemeanor theft charge, police said.

A loss prevention employee at the store told police he saw Lively on a surveillance video arriving at work that morning, grabbing a pair of work gloves, tearing the tag off and placing the gloves in the back pocket of his pants, according to the incident report.

Tyler then took two CBD oil products valued at about $40 and $50, his fellow employee alleges.

Tyler is accused of using the gloves throughout his shift and after clocking out at the end of the day, attempting to walk out of the store without paying, police said. Police were called at 2:18 p.m. to the store at 6220 U.S. 6.

Tyler reportedly told police he intended to pay for the items, but realized he did not have any payroll deductions or other form of payment. He decided to take them anyway since he had already torn away the packaging.

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into Porter County Jail

0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter

Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Waves batter Portage lakefront

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts