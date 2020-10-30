Portage Menards employee nabbed at end of shift for stealing, police say

PORTAGE — When an employee of the local Menards store clocked out Wednesday, he went to jail rather than home on allegations of stealing items during his shift, according to Portage police.

Tyler Lively, 25, faces a misdemeanor theft charge, police said.

A loss prevention employee at the store told police he saw Lively on a surveillance video arriving at work that morning, grabbing a pair of work gloves, tearing the tag off and placing the gloves in the back pocket of his pants, according to the incident report.

Tyler then took two CBD oil products valued at about $40 and $50, his fellow employee alleges.

Tyler is accused of using the gloves throughout his shift and after clocking out at the end of the day, attempting to walk out of the store without paying, police said. Police were called at 2:18 p.m. to the store at 6220 U.S. 6.