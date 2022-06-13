 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Portage Parks Department hosts Market on the Square

Portage Parks Department hosts Market on the Square
Provided

PORTAGE — The Portage Parks Department hosts Market on the Square on Fridays through Aug. 19.

The fair runs from 3 to 9 p.m. at Founders Square and features vendors with unique crafts, fresh produce, fresh meats and other items along with food trucks/tents and live music.

There is live music from 6 to 7:30 p.m. and showcases John "DonDo" this Friday; In Frequency on June 24; Chicken Dolphin Band on July 1; Kris and DJ from Stop.Drop.Rewind on July 8; Ally Christian on July 15; For Pete's Sake on July 22; Amy McCormick and Aaron Harris on July 29; Chris and Lou on Aug. 5; to be determined on Aug. 12; and Dan Reisen on Aug. 19.

There will also be Summer Disney Movies at Founders Square each Friday in June and July following Market on the Square.

Each family-friendly movie will begin at dusk. Families should bring chairs or blankets. Admission is free.

The movie lineup includes "Frozen 2" this Friday; "Coco" on June 24; "Finding Nemo" on July 1; "Luca" on July 8; "Moana" on July 15; "Lion King" (animated) on July 22; and "Beauty and the Beast" (animated) on July 29.

For additional information, call the Portage Parks Department at 219-762-1675.

