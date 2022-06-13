PORTAGE — The Portage Parks Department hosts Market on the Square on Fridays through Aug. 19.
The fair runs from 3 to 9 p.m. at Founders Square and features vendors with unique crafts, fresh produce, fresh meats and other items along with food trucks/tents and live music.
There is live music from 6 to 7:30 p.m. and showcases John "DonDo" this Friday; In Frequency on June 24; Chicken Dolphin Band on July 1; Kris and DJ from Stop.Drop.Rewind on July 8; Ally Christian on July 15; For Pete's Sake on July 22; Amy McCormick and Aaron Harris on July 29; Chris and Lou on Aug. 5; to be determined on Aug. 12; and Dan Reisen on Aug. 19.
There will also be Summer Disney Movies at Founders Square each Friday in June and July following Market on the Square.
Each family-friendly movie will begin at dusk. Families should bring chairs or blankets. Admission is free.
The movie lineup includes "Frozen 2" this Friday; "Coco" on June 24; "Finding Nemo" on July 1; "Luca" on July 8; "Moana" on July 15; "Lion King" (animated) on July 22; and "Beauty and the Beast" (animated) on July 29.
David A. Roberts, far right, accepts his induction into the Purdue University Northwest Alumni Hall of Fame on Friday. Making the presentation, from left, are Niaz Latif, dean of the PNW College of Technology, and PNW Chancellor Thomas L. Keon.
Several furry friends were also in attendance at Hammond's Wolf Lake Park on Sunday. Lutheran Church Charities K-9 Comfort Dog Ministries took part in Leon's Triathlon festivities, offering support and affection to all.
Check out the Times' picks for the best images from the past week.
Illiana Christian, semistate
Illiana Christian celebrates its 6-0 semistate championship win over Wapahani at Kokomo Municipal Stadium on Saturday.
Provided by Gus Martin, The Star Press
Illiana Christian, semistate
Illiana Christian baseball senior Ian Van Beek takes a swing in his team’s 6-0 semistate championship win over Wapahani at Kokomo Municipal Stadium on Saturday.
Provided by Gus Martin, The Star Press.
061222-spt-bbh-sc_7
South Central players watch from the dugout in the seventh inning with bases loaded and two out against Lafayette Central Catholic during the 1A Semistate game at LaPorte High School Saturday.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
061222-spt-bbh-sc_8
South Central’s Bradley Ferrell give the ball to Brayden Grass in the eighth inning during the 1A Semistate game at LaPorte High School Saturday.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
Alum, chancellor honored at PNW Gala
Steve Euvino
Alum, chancellor honored at PNW Gala
Purdue University Chancellor Thomas L. Keon, right, displays his Sagamore of the Wabash award with Chris White, publisher of The Times of Northwest Indiana.
Steve Euvino
South Central vs. Tecumseh in Class 1A softball state championship game
South Central's Olivia Marks and Tennley Werner receive their runner-up medals after the Class A state final on Friday.
John J. Watkins, The Times
South Central vs. Tecumseh in Class 1A softball state championship game
South Central's Lexi Johnson and Delanie Gale embrace following their state softball loss to Tecumseh.
John J. Watkins, The Times
South Central vs. Tecumseh in Class 1A softball state championship game
South Central's Lauren Bowmar and Olivia Marks console each other following their loss to Tecumsehin the Class A state final on Friday.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Lake Central Regional boys golf
Lake Central's Tyler Morton ponders his putt on the first hole.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Hammond Central Graduation
Patricia Cisneros hugs her daughter Leticia Haro following the Hammond Central graduation ceremony.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Hammond Central Graduation
Julio Agosto proudly displays his Mexican flag as he prepares to receive his diploma at the Hammond Central commencement.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Hammond Central Graduation
Mireyna Baez cheers for her fellow classmates at the Hammond Central High School commencement.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Hammond Central Graduation
Devon Rodriguez is elated after receiving his diploma at the Hammond Central graduation ceremony.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Crown Point High School graduation
Cristian Espinoza congratulates his fellow graduates at Crown Point High School's graduation.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Crown Point High School graduation
Hats fly at the conclusion of Crown Point High School's graduation.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Crown Point High School graduation
David Ramos gives a big hug to his son Elijah following the Crown Point High School graduation.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Crown Point High School graduation
Nikola Paic celebrates after receiving his diploma at the Crown Point High School graduation.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Cedar Lake groundbreaking for the town's new de-watering facility
A groundbreaking for Cedar Lake's new dewatering facility was held behind the Town Hall. The actual facility will be built at a different location.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Cedar Lake groundbreaking for the town's new dewatering facility
Members of the Lakeside Artists Guild and Academy Andy Anderson and his sons James, left, and Eli perform ahead of a groundbreaking ceremony for Cedar Lake's new dewatering facility.
John J. Watkins, The Times
060622-spt-triathlon_02
Leon's Triathlon participants make their last push towards the finish line during the event's third and final segment in Hammond on Sunday.
Joe Ruffalo, The Times
060622-spt-triathlon_10
A cyclist participating in Leon's Triathlon speeds down Calumet Avenue during the cycling portion of the event on Sunday morning.
Joe Ruffalo, The Times
060622-spt-triathlon_09
Joe Ruffalo, The Times
Portage High School graduation
Comfort dog "Isaiah" relaxes after leading the students onto the field at the Portage High School commencement.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Portage High School graduation
Matthew Vandiver looks over a program as he holds flowers for his daughter Cidney Vandiver at the Portage High School commencement.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Sculptors bring sand art to life
Sand sculptor Bruce Peck, of Sarasota, Florida, works on his elephant sculpture.
Doug Ross, The Times
Sculptors bring sand art to life
Semi-pro sand sculptor Marcie Cowles, of Louisville, Ohio, works on a second giraffe for her Noah's Ark sculpture. Cowles credited fellow sculptor Laurie Tournoux for being a mentor.
Doug Ross, The Times
Sculptors bring sand art to life
Lisa Feuless, of Ovid, Michigan, works on her "Gnome Home" sculpture.