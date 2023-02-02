Body cameras The body camera is mounted to an officer's uniform shirt or outer ballistic vest and rests in the center of the chest.

PORTAGE — The Portage Police Department has finally implemented use of body-worn cameras for their officers, an initiative Chief Michael Candiano said he has pushed for since assuming the role of police chief.

Portage police announced Friday that they began using the body cameras in November after many years of debate. Financial difficulties, Candiano said, were at the root of the challenge to obtain the body cameras.

"Since taking over in January 2020, the Portage Police Department Administration Team had set a goal of creating a bodycam program for our department," Candiano said Friday in a Facebook post. "We believe these cameras will be beneficial to the public, to our officers and to the criminal justice system as they will provide an accurate record of what an Officer is seeing and doing during the course of their duties."

The cameras are mounted inside of the officer’s uniform shirt or outer ballistic vest carrier, Candiano said. The cameras can be manually activated by the officer, or automatically when an accelerometer picks up that an officer is running or draws their firearm from its holster. A safety feature activates the camera and sounds an alarm to all other on-duty officers if the device senses an officer is laying down on the ground for a lengthy amount of time in case of an injury or medical emergency.

The City of Portage used funds from the $8.3 million it received through the American Rescue Plan Act to purchase the body cameras. Each of the 45 officers within the Police Department's patrol division has been outfitted. A select number of officers who serve in administrative roles but are frequently in the field received cameras as well, Lt. Rob Maynard said.

Portage police said they chose to use Utility brand body cameras, which are used by Valparaiso and Chesterton police departments. In the fall, the Portage Board of Public Works and Safety approved a $335,000 contract with Utility. Maynard said the cost of storing the video footage is included, which was previously the main financial barrier preventing the department from buying body cameras.

The duration of time in which video footage is stored depends on the circumstances of the call, Maynard said. After each incident, an officer chooses to categorize the data into one of many categories. If an officer is out on a call that is "inconsequential," Maynard said, footage deletes after 30 days. Inconsequential, he said, refers to an incident where an arrest might not be made, such as a traffic stop. Video from misdemeanor arrests saves for three years, and from felony arrests for seven years. Footage from arrests related to homicides, rapes and other high-class felonies is legally required to be saved for an indefinite period of time.

When asked if the ability to classify one's own body camera footage could cause an officer to classify footage of an incident incorrectly due to their own inappropriate conduct, Maynard said that is the reason for saving the footage for 30 days. He said he hopes a citizen would choose to come forward about an officer's inappropriate behavior prior to the video being deleted within the 30-day period.

"Should somebody come forward and make an allegation," Maynard said. "The administrative team can go back and watch the footage each time."

Maynard said the officers have been pushing for body cameras for years in the event there is an allegation of officer misconduct. The department previously had dash cameras in their squad cars but stopped using them in 2008 due to poor quality, Maynard said. Digital recorders in each squad car would "break down" or data would not save properly, so Portage police did away with the cameras, he said. Maynard cited the financial crisis of 2008 as the reason police were unable to purchase higher-quality cameras.

