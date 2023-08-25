PORTAGE — A police social worker position will be added to the Portage Police Department in an effort to help the department best serve people facing domestic abuse, mental health crises, substance use disorders and others in vulnerable situations.

The police social worker will have the responsibility of following up on calls to find specialized services for individuals in need and ensure they are getting the help they deserve. Portage police said the addition of the position will ensure police resources can be adequately directed toward all emergencies in the city.

"Not only will this address quality of life for our citizens, it should decrease the call load and repeat calls for our officers," Portage police said in a Facebook post Wednesday.

Portage Police Chief Michael Candiano presented the proposal for the position at a common council meeting Aug. 1. The council approved the addition of the position with the intent to use money from the National Opioid Settlement will be used to fund the position. More than $2.1 million in opioid relief funds is set to be distributed to the City of Portage over the next 18 years, according to the Indiana Attorney General's Office. Approximately $1.2 million of those funds is to be dedicated to remedial programs. The salary for the position is $60,000 per year.

Police encounter people every shift who might be in need of additional resources, but might be unable to direct them to the proper place, Portage police said. This causes repeat calls, which can take police resources away from other emergencies. The social worker would step in for these calls.

"The social worker would receive referrals from officers, school staff, citizens, other city departments and work to find more permanent solutions for those in need," Portage police said.

Candiano said police have had conversations with other departments in the area with social workers, such as the Porter County Sheriff's Department and Valparaiso Police Department, who indicated the addition of the role has been advantageous.

"There is no debating this is an area of service that is currently lacking," police said.

More information on the role is available on Portage police's Facebook page.

