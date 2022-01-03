Portage police searching for missing Arkansas man

PORTAGE — Police are searching for a 54-year-old Arkansas man who was last seen in Portage the day after Christmas.
Tracy T. Williams and his wife had traveled from Little Rock, Arkansas, and were staying in a Portage hotel while they visited local family. On Sunday Dec. 26. at about 5 p.m. Williams left the hotel to go the the store. When Williams' wife called him to check in, he told her he was stuck in traffic on an "unspecified interstate" and would be rerouting to avoid the backup. As of 9:30 that evening, Williams had not returned to the hotel and he was no longer answering his wife's calls, Portage Police Sgt. Rob Maynard said.
The couple was supposed to leave Indiana on Monday, Dec. 27, so that Williams could make it back to Nebraska, where he works, in time for his Tuesday shift. Williams' wife contacted her husband's employer on Tuesday, Dec. 28, and learned Williams had not come into work.
On Wednesday, Dec. 29, at about 8:45 p.m., William's niece used an app and reportedly tracked Williams’ cellphone to the area of Morton, Illinois. Since that time, Williams’ phone has been turned off and is no longer traceable, according to Maynard.
Williams is described as a Black male who is 6 feet tall, weighs 218 pounds, has gray hair with a shortly trimmed goatee and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray thermal under shirt, a blue puffy vest, blue jeans and black shoes, Maynard said. He drives a white 2021 Toyota Tundra with a Texas license plate of "PJJ3688."
"I just know something is wrong. He would never just leave and not tell anyone," Williams' wife, Angela Williams, said. "We just don't know anything. We need any kind of help, any kind of tips, because this is not him. He would not have done this."
Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Williams is encouraged to contact the Portage Police Department at 219-762-3122.
