Portage protest rally calls for justice

But she asked, “What is the right way to jog through a neighborhood? What is the right way to walk through a building?”

“If you are not a cop, then take a knee, and not on my neck,” a speaker said.

“It is our duty to fight for our freedom,” the crowd chanted in response to her.

“I work at a restaurant where meals are $50 a person,” she said, and hears patrons talk about the inconvenience of driving 90 minutes to avoid Chicago, yet ignore what she’s going through.

A mother said, “How do I teach my son to survive in a neighborhood where there is no one who looks like him?”

She doesn’t buy hooded sweatshirts or jeans so her soon will look like his white friends.

She talked about teaching 5-year-old how to respond to police, saying she won’t buy him a Nerf gun because she fears for his life.

“Do what they ask you to do so you can make it home to your family safe,” she advised him.

“My grandfather talks about driving home from Indiana to Mississippi without stopping to ask for a cup of coffee,” she said.

“The history that we do not know, we are destined to relive it,” she said.