Portage protest rally calls for justice

PORTAGE — With a reference to the introduction of slavery in the colonial United States more than four centuries ago, a rally seeking justice for George Floyd — who died in police custody last week in Minnesota — kicked off on Monday afternoon.
“We’re not doing this for another 401 years,” a speaker said at the protest.
“As much as I love serving God, I don’t want to have to do this again,” the speaker said.
“We must get on our knees and repent for the shedding of black lives’ blood,” a speaker said.
The speaker preached against looting and violence.
“We don’t take the knee off their necks,” he said, stressing that he was speaking metaphorically.
About 200 people were on hand for the start of the rally, including a number of clergy members.
Another speaker said she spoke to business owners and distributed signs that said Black Lives Matter, Portage Solidarity, Justice for George and no one refused the sign. Asked that these businesses be supported.
“If I’m a social justice warrior, what does that make you?” she asked the crowd.
A 19-year-old woman said: “I’m not really athletic. I don’t want to march."
But she asked, “What is the right way to jog through a neighborhood? What is the right way to walk through a building?”
“If you are not a cop, then take a knee, and not on my neck,” a speaker said.
“It is our duty to fight for our freedom,” the crowd chanted in response to her.
“I work at a restaurant where meals are $50 a person,” she said, and hears patrons talk about the inconvenience of driving 90 minutes to avoid Chicago, yet ignore what she’s going through.
A mother said, “How do I teach my son to survive in a neighborhood where there is no one who looks like him?”
She doesn’t buy hooded sweatshirts or jeans so her soon will look like his white friends.
She talked about teaching 5-year-old how to respond to police, saying she won’t buy him a Nerf gun because she fears for his life.
“Do what they ask you to do so you can make it home to your family safe,” she advised him.
“My grandfather talks about driving home from Indiana to Mississippi without stopping to ask for a cup of coffee,” she said.
“The history that we do not know, we are destined to relive it,” she said.
Unrest in the Region: A look at coverage of weekend protests and fallout
Protests erupted over the weekend in the Region to condemn police brutality, specifically the Minneapolis police killing of George Floyd.
Here's a look at coverage of the weekend's events.
Many businesses remained closed or cleaned up after Sunday's widespread looting, while other Region stores largely reopened after closing as a precaution.
"The Chesterton Town Council does not share these opinions and unequivocally denounces them," according to the prepared statement from members of the Chesterton Town Council.
"The comments were not serious in nature and in poor taste. They were meant as a joke to my friend and in no way serious," Chesterton Town Councilman Robert Allision, D-3rd, said in his post.
