Portage ready to market former sport resort

PORTAGE — The city’s Redevelopment Commission has regained the 160-acre Catalyst sport resort property after foreclosure. Now the commission will have to decide what to do with it.
City Attorney Dan Whitten said the city was the only bidder at a recent tax sale on the property, paying the nearly $70,000 cost of back taxes to clear the title to the property.
The foreclosure began in 2017 after Catalyst defaulted on a $600,000 payment to the city.
Catalyst had planned a $75 million sports complex for competitions and conventions. In addition to the main 165,000-square-foot dome, there would have been two others for a water park and an indoor drive-in theater as well as a hotel and campground.
The Redevelopment Commission is selling excess properties but also looking for good proposals on what developers plan to do with them.
At its last meeting, the commission gave Holladay Properties until Aug. 31 to decide whether to purchase two properties in the Founders Square area — Portage’s new downtown — for additional mixed-use buildings.
The city is planning additional work on that area to begin this summer. The east-west street south of the playground will be removed to create a more seamless park, connecting the playground to the amphitheater south of the existing road. A parking lot will be constructed near the police and fire stations, too, for festivals and other events at Founders Square.
The commission also agreed to increase the fee paid to Holladay for maintenance of the city’s building at 6100 Southport Road, which houses the Northwestern Indiana Regional Planning Commission and a handful of other groups.
At Mayor Sue Lynch’s request, the city will see if the general services crews can handle routine maintenance there to save the city money.
The project to improve the western stretch of Central Avenue is moving along, too, with construction expected to begin in late spring or early summer of next year. About $5 million in federal money is going to the project, said AJ Monroe, the city’s director of community planning and development.
Intersections at Swanson and Willowdale will be realigned, Monroe said, as part of the project. Storm sewers will be installed, too, which could eventually bring flood control relief to residents of nearby subdivisions north and south of Central Avenue, he said.
