Portage ready to market former sport resort

PORTAGE — The city’s Redevelopment Commission has regained the 160-acre Catalyst sport resort property after foreclosure. Now the commission will have to decide what to do with it.

City Attorney Dan Whitten said the city was the only bidder at a recent tax sale on the property, paying the nearly $70,000 cost of back taxes to clear the title to the property.

The foreclosure began in 2017 after Catalyst defaulted on a $600,000 payment to the city.

Catalyst had planned a $75 million sports complex for competitions and conventions. In addition to the main 165,000-square-foot dome, there would have been two others for a water park and an indoor drive-in theater as well as a hotel and campground.

The Redevelopment Commission is selling excess properties but also looking for good proposals on what developers plan to do with them.

At its last meeting, the commission gave Holladay Properties until Aug. 31 to decide whether to purchase two properties in the Founders Square area — Portage’s new downtown — for additional mixed-use buildings.