PORTAGE — After replacing her son’s infant cap multiple times within one hour due to perspiration problems, Karen Hannon knew she needed to create a solution.

Then she had her a-ha moment.

“As my frustration continued, I took one of Aaydon’s bath towels, bought a yard of material and created this functional cap,” said Hannon, of Portage.

With her education and knowledge in the field of fashion design, Hannon learned the towel material would help prevent her son’s curly locks from being soaked while he was dressed in his winter attire. After creating a solution for her son, Hannon wanted to help other children that might benefit from this as well.

This led Hannon to establish Xaydon LLC and the Lounge N Lax brand in 2008. Xaydon LLC is derived from the names of Hannon’s two youngest children, Xandra and Aaydon Hannon. She also created nonprofit LNL Foundation in 2010.

Through LNL Foundation, she created The Comfort Line exclusively for children who are battling cancer. Hannon discovered the eco-friendly bamboo lining of the cap that she designed could regulate the body temperature from anemia and camouflage baldness due to side effects of chemotherapy.

“My dad passed away from cancer, and I thought there’d be nothing worse than my children having cancer,” she said. “This is when I started doing research on cancer and chemotherapy.”

The Comfort Line includes the cap, matching lounge pants, a stuffed animal with a matching cap and a carrying bag, she said. Hannon wanted to include a bag for children to store their belongings in during their stay at the hospital.

“When my dad was dying from cancer, my older children always had a stuffed animal in the room with him, and it kind of gave him comfort,” she said. “I decided to put a stuffed toy with a matching hat so the child could have that for comfort.”

For the next few years, Hannon hand-sewed Lounge N Lax garments while trying to get her brand recognized by the American Cancer Society. Her goal was to have her products advertised in the American Cancer Society’s TLC catalog. The “tender loving care” catalog is aimed toward women battling cancer, but Hannon was determined to expand outreach. She also started applying to display her product on ABC’s “Shark Tank.”

Then everything came to a pause.

In 2013, her daughter Darien Davis was diagnosed with lupus. Davis began having seizures and became disabled and depressed. This not only had an impact on Hannon but her entire family.

Hannon took one year off from LNL Foundation, aiming to resume things in 2014. However, as her daughter’s diagnosis became more severe, in 2015 Hannon made the tough decision to pause LNL Foundation until further notice.

“My kids and I were traumatized for around seven years because we saw her go through so much,” she said.

During this time, Hannon’s son, Aaydon began suffering from tremors. After having MRIs and CAT scans done, doctors were unable to determine what was wrong with the 9-year-old child. Eventually, it was determined that Aaydon had conversion disorder with common side effects including paralysis, blindness and deafness.

While dealing with this stress, Hannon’s dream had come true — “Shark Tank” informed her she could film a promotional video to advertise her product. Once she began filming the video, Hannon was unable to recall her life story. She experienced memory loss, which she still partially experiences today.

“I was in such a dark place — not only because the kids were sick but because I lost my chance at ‘Shark Tank’ after trying for nine years,” Hannon said. “I was breathing and working to take care of them but not actually living.”

Her continual sadness led her to get a Havanese Bichon mix named Sebashtian in 2018 to help cheer up her family. With her dog’s important impact, she decided to return to fashion design and created a new clothing line, Childhood Cancer is Ruff, in 2019.

“This dog had saved my life and brought me back to the living,” she said. “I wanted to create something for the entire family. Sebashtian helped us, and that’s why I wanted to get dogs involved with the clothing line.”

Since her daughter studied fashion merchandising in college, she helped Hannon bring her visions to life with Adobe Photoshop. Together the pair created T-shirts, hoodies, dog bandanas and awareness bracelets.

Though things appeared to be moving in a positive direction, Davis’ disease worsened. In 2021, Davis died from Lupus and end-stage renal failure at 29. After Davis’ death, Hannon decided to resume LNL Foundation alongside Childhood Cancer is Ruff.

Hannon said one of the most difficult parts of her daughter’s death is no longer having that person who would support her ideas 100% of the time.

“I had to reteach myself how to do everything because of my memory loss,” she said. “Thankfully I had my notes and drawings of clothes to go off of. As I relearned how to do everything, I discovered it didn’t come as easy to be as before.”

Today the Lounge N Lax brand consists of The Lounge N Lax Line, The Comfort Line, The Fleece Line, The Cozy Line, The Strip Bands and Glam Jams. Hannon also sells her products online through Walmart.

“I felt the need to show society how you can combine fashion and awareness together to raise mental health and self-esteem levels of children with cancer because childhood cancer is rough,” she said.

Hannon has partnered with different individuals and organizations across Northwest Indiana, including State Farm Insurance agent Kenya Hamilton and Industrial Dance Project. She has also collaborated with Steven Southall and Danny Blvck for videography and dance choreography for a promotional video.

“Karen goes so hard to advocate for childhood cancer,” said Hamilton, a childhood friend. “She really opened my eyes.”

On Jan. 14, Hannon created a video to promote Childhood Cancer is Ruff. While shooting the video, Hannon was introduced to Lilly Renfro, a 3-year-old girl diagnosed with leukemia at 20 months.

“The most amazing part of the day was when I was introduced to Lily and her mom, Maria Bagwell,” she said. “Lilly has endured four different types of chemotherapy and has spent over 100 days of her life in the hospital. Lilly is the reason why I advocate.”

Since meeting Renfro and her family, Hannon has created a product line honoring Renfro through Childhood Cancer is Ruff. She will also feature Renfro at a black-and-gold themed gala Sept. 9. The benefit will be held at the Hellenic Cultural Center at 8000 Madison St. in Merrillville.

“Even though I do this, I don’t have an opportunity to meet children in Northwest Indiana battling cancer,” Hannon said. “It was amazing to build her spirit and know I’m working for a specific child.”

Learn more about the gala by contacting Hannon at kdhannon1@gmail.com. For more information about Lounge N Lax, visit lnlfoundation.org.

