Portage revives Robbins Road extension

PORTAGE — The Redevelopment Commission is dusting off plans to extend Robbins Road.

The idea was put forward years ago but shelved about five years ago, said A.J. Monroe, the city’s director of planning and community development.

When Mayor Sue Lynch took office this year, she wanted the project revived.

The road would be extended west from Willowcreek Road with a traffic signal at that intersection.

The idea is to improve traffic safety in the area and to provide safer access to the YMCA of Portage Township.

Monroe is talking with the YMCA’s executive director about the improvements.

“We all believe there’s a lot of safety improvements that will come as a result of this project,” Lynch said.

The commission also agreed to giving McColly Real Estate $4,000 a month to market the city’s excess properties.

“It’s a lot more aggressive” than just putting up a for sale sign, Monroe said. The city will help in developing marketing materials.

The firm handled the sale of properties along Melton Road for the city. Monroe expects similar results with additional properties.