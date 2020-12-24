Portage revives Robbins Road extension

PORTAGE — The Redevelopment Commission is dusting off plans to extend Robbins Road.
The idea was put forward years ago but shelved about five years ago, said A.J. Monroe, the city’s director of planning and community development.
When Mayor Sue Lynch took office this year, she wanted the project revived.
The road would be extended west from Willowcreek Road with a traffic signal at that intersection.
The idea is to improve traffic safety in the area and to provide safer access to the YMCA of Portage Township.
Monroe is talking with the YMCA’s executive director about the improvements.
“We all believe there’s a lot of safety improvements that will come as a result of this project,” Lynch said.
The commission also agreed to giving McColly Real Estate $4,000 a month to market the city’s excess properties.
“It’s a lot more aggressive” than just putting up a for sale sign, Monroe said. The city will help in developing marketing materials.
The firm handled the sale of properties along Melton Road for the city. Monroe expects similar results with additional properties.
Councilman Collin Czilli asked if McColly would be able to help sell the land formerly owned by Catalyst Lifestyles Sport Resort. The company filed for bankruptcy in 2017 and failed to make a $600,000 payment to the city for its 160 acres. The city filed a foreclosure lawsuit against the developer.
Catalyst had planned a $75 million sports resort for competitions and conventions. In addition to the main 165,000-square-foot dome, there would have been two others for a water park and an indoor drive-in theater as well as a hotel and campground.
The foreclosure case is set for oral arguments in January, commission attorney Dan Whitten said. If the city wins the case, he expects a bigger discussion on the future of that property.
“It’s a blank canvas at this point,” Whitten said.
The commission also hired CSK Architects to develop design, development and construction documents for the City Hall remodeling project. The city plans to repurpose space once used for the fire station.
“The council has not had a council chamber in many years. We wander around like nomads,” Lynch said.