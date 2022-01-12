Portage schools add staff to COVID dashboard

PORTAGE — The Portage Township Schools COVID-19 dashboard now reflects staff numbers as well as students because the disease is “causing havoc” with staffing numbers, Superintendent Amanda Alaniz said.
“As things arise, our goal is always to communicate why a short-term closure is happening,” whether it’s the spread of COVID-19 or a threat, she told the school board. Telling the facts limits the spread of rumors on social media.
The reason for a school to close or go virtual could very well be because of teachers contracting the disease, or being exposed to it, combined with a shortage of substitutes, she said.
Another potential reason would be a shortage of custodians, including the inability to shift enough custodians from other properties, posing a threat to cleaning protocols, though that doesn’t seem likely, Alaniz said.
In other business, the board elected Andy Maletta president, Wilma Vasquez vice president and Troy Williams secretary. Ken Elwood will remain as school attorney.
Network Solutions was awarded a $472,809 contract to replace internet devices.
“We are in the fifth year of a complete rebuild of all data closets in the district,” David Lesich, director of instructional technology and data services, wrote in a report to the board. “These funds will complete the IT Department’s data closets plan, replacing older switches with the new, modern switches to help maintain the demand for connectivity in the district.”
The project builds a robust wifi 6 structure to improve access to the internet, including in gyms and the pool, to support the 1:1 device initiative for students and to support teachers’ mobile devices and other equipment used for instruction.
Installation is included in the price.
The district’s cost is far less than it might have been because of the federal e-rate program for schools and libraries. The program provides discounts for schools and libraries to obtain affordable telecommunications and internet access.
