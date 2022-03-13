Portage seeks input on ARPA spending

PORTAGE — The City Council will meet Wednesday to gather residents’ advice on how to spend about $8 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding.

The meeting is at 6:30 p.m. at Woodland Park.

The difficulty facing the council isn’t deciding what to spend the money on: It’s paring a long list of needs.

“What are our real needs, now that we can use these funds in a real broad way?” asked Council President Collin Czilli, D-5th. “There’s some real critical needs that we need to appropriate some money for.”

“It’s only $8 million, and it’s only here until 2024, and if we don’t spend it we’ve got to give it back,” he said.

The city has already spent $364,127.33 of the $8.32 million, including for bonuses for employees. The council had appropriated $1.5 million, addressing cybersecurity and other needs, but much of that amount wasn’t spent.

Mayor Sue Lynch said the city needs to look to the future. “We need to stop living just day-to-day as we have been doing.”

“I want as many plows as you can give the street department,” Streets and Sanitation Superintendent Randy Reeder said. He asked the council for just one plow, with a quote for $245,388.

“The way this goes is the specifications we got on this plow is going through the assembly line and is the only one available this year,” he said. If the city were to order more, they might not even arrive until 2024.

The fire department needs two engines, Lynch said.

Assistant Fire Chief Kevin DeYoung said the city’s fire apparatus is aging. One engine has 112,000 miles on it, and another has 93,000. The tower truck, used for industrial fires and for when firefighters have to cut a hole in a roof, is about 25 years old.

It’s not just about the odometer reading.

“We run them hard; we start them at a cold start, and then we go on an emergency run. It’s not ideal, but obviously it’s not a choice. We can’t allow them to warm up and then go on that emergency,” DeYoung said.

The fire department has had to borrow firetrucks from neighboring jurisdictions. “It’s definitely not an ideal situation,” DeYoung said, because firefighters train on their own apparatus, not borrowed vehicles.

A new firetruck will cost the city about $1 million, money the city wouldn’t have if not for the ARPA money.

“A couple of times we’ve had to go out to junkyards to find parts. We’ve had to have parts adapted and fabricated in order to get our engine back up and running,” DeYoung said. “It’s a dire need.”

Police Chief Michael Candiano listed three big needs for his department: body cams, training and equipment, and cars.

“I believe we are the only department in the county that doesn’t have (body cams) right now. We are the largest department; we are the busiest department,” he said.

Continuing education money isn’t flowing in the way it used to, either. It costs about $4,000 to $5,000 to outfit an officer, and the department has had to use money from the training fund to purchase equipment.

The department also needs about 15 new cars a year.

“We’re getting four or five years out of these squad cars, and then they become a money pit,” Candiano said. In the past year the city has leased 15 new vehicles so that they will be replaced when the lease is up. But the city wasn’t keeping pace in previous years. In 2020, the city bought 12 squad cars, Clerk-Treasurer Nina Rivas said. The year before, only six were purchased, Budget Committee Chair Deb Podgorski, D-at large, said.

That is just a start in listing the city’s needs.

