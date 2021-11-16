Portage teachers, board reach agreement

“Everybody’s getting the raise, which is always nice. Everyone can always use $5,000,” Porter said.

Sandy Samardzija, also a member of the team, said the problem with the contract is that the scale is collapsed, taking longer to get from the bottom of the scale to the next level based on experience.

“None of us are getting closer to the top of the scale,” she said.

Portage will have one of the highest starting salaries in the area but also a low top salary, Porter said. “At the rate we’re going, our median salary is dropping.”

With the raise, 69% of Portage teachers will earn less than $60,000, Samardzija said. Bennie Vassallo, also a member of the bargaining team, said the state Legislature set that $60,000 benchmark for teachers.

“We’ve never turned down the $5,000 raise,” Porter said. “We’re concerned about the compression” in the pay scale.

The $5,000 raises come with qualifications. Half of that raise, $2,500, is based on the teacher being rated effective or above. Very few teachers are rated worse than that, Porter said.