Portage teachers, board reach agreement

PORTAGE — Contract negotiations have concluded, with teachers getting a $5,000 annual raise, a 9.5% increase.
The School Board is set to vote on the contract at next Monday’s regular meeting. Portage Association of Teachers members — about 75% of the district’s teachers — have already ratified it.
Board attorney Ken Elwood laid out the changes for the board at a special meeting Monday night.
Starting pay increases to $47,500, from $42,500 in the previous academic year. Five years ago, the starting salary was $36,000, he said.
The salary range will become $47,500 to $77,900. “This is the largest investment in classroom spending directly impacting students in Portage Township Schools history,” Elwood said.
Increasing the base pay means teachers will earn even more for extracurricular assignments like coaching and serving as department chair.
“Some teachers are going to get up to an $8,000 increase,” Elwood said, because of the extracurricular pay.
For the third year in a row, teachers’ insurance premiums won’t increase.
Deb Porter, head of the union’s bargaining team, said there’s still a lot of room for improvement.
“It was at a point where anything further was going to be less money,” she said, so her team agreed to present the proposal to the membership.
“Everybody’s getting the raise, which is always nice. Everyone can always use $5,000,” Porter said.
Sandy Samardzija, also a member of the team, said the problem with the contract is that the scale is collapsed, taking longer to get from the bottom of the scale to the next level based on experience.
“None of us are getting closer to the top of the scale,” she said.
Portage will have one of the highest starting salaries in the area but also a low top salary, Porter said. “At the rate we’re going, our median salary is dropping.”
With the raise, 69% of Portage teachers will earn less than $60,000, Samardzija said. Bennie Vassallo, also a member of the bargaining team, said the state Legislature set that $60,000 benchmark for teachers.
“We’ve never turned down the $5,000 raise,” Porter said. “We’re concerned about the compression” in the pay scale.
The $5,000 raises come with qualifications. Half of that raise, $2,500, is based on the teacher being rated effective or above. Very few teachers are rated worse than that, Porter said.
Another $2,500 requires the teacher to have been actively working at least 120 days in the prior year. A teacher who took their full Family Medical Leave Act benefits last year wouldn’t qualify, so a handful of teachers won’t get the full $5,000 raise, Porter explained.
The contract also adds assault and battery language for a teacher who is assaulted on the job to get full compensation for any time off. An assault is extremely rare, Elwood said.
In addition, language was added to compensate teachers for a split class — for example, German 1 and German 2 students in the same class.