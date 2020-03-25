Portage teachers bring parade to students stuck at home amid COVID-19 crisis

"We obviously all love our kids," Myers Principal Jon Evers said. "It's difficult to be out of class during this time."

Though the Portage Townships Schools district is on spring break this week, Evers said he quickly reached out to Myers teachers and staff to coordinate their own community event after seeing similar parades in other school districts posted to Facebook.

Myers teachers and staff painted their cars for the Portage parade with messages like "Myers Strong" and "Wash Your Hands."

Students and their families were encouraged to stand on their front lawns Tuesday and wave, from an appropriate distance, at the Myers educators as they passed.

With an escort from Portage police, the Myers march drove up and down the school's nearest neighborhood calling out to students, "We miss you," and "See you soon."

Though, by the sound of it, schools could continue online learning beyond May 1.

"The potential to be out the rest of the year is still there," Indiana Superintendent of Public Instruction Jennifer McCormick said in a webinar for school leaders Tuesday morning.