Portage to debate ARPA spending options

PORTAGE — The Portage City Council is set to debate how to use its American Rescue Plan Act money at Tuesday’s meeting. The needs exceed the available money.

The city has about $3.8 million left from last year’s distribution of ARPA funds. The city will get the second half of its $8.3 million total in July, Clerk-Treasurer Nina Rivas said.

The council meeting is at 6:30 p.m. at Woodland Park.

Shannon Burhans, president and CEO of the Portage Township YMCA, is asking for $500,000 for a new pool. The YMCA’s former pool hit the end of its life in 2017. The following year, the YMCA began using hotel pools for its programs, but the pandemic caused hotels to stop that program.

“Our goal is to get to the $3 million mark where we’re comfortable with breaking ground,” Burhans said.

“As a city we have to put our children on buses to Lake Station and Hobart for swimming lessons — another county we have to send children to,” Mayor Sue Lynch said.

“I watched the YMCA, how supportive you’ve been to families through COVID, passing out free meals,” said Councilwoman Gina Giese-Hurst, D-1st.

Councilman Pat Clem, D-2nd, said the admission charge for using the pool is a drawback for city funding for a portion of the pool’s cost. Burhans cheerily offered to have the city pay the operational cost.

Lake Station’s community pool isn’t free to use, she noted. “Pools are really expensive to operate.”

Rebecca Reiner, executive director of Neighbors Educational Opportunities New Vistas High School and Adult Education, is asking for the city’s support for remodeling part of the repurposed Camelot Lanes that now houses the adult education program.

“We have about 10,000 square feet of space we want to turn into training space,” Reiner said.

“We don’t have the money for renovations,” she said, so she has approached the Porter County Board of Commissioners and County Council and a couple of foundations for help as well. “We are ready to get started with this in May.”

Earning a high school diploma makes a big difference for increased earnings, Reiner said. People with a diploma earn about $16,000 more a year.

Porter County Public Library System Director Jesse Butz is asking for the city’s help in creating a library garden where the old police station once stood on Irving Street, next door to the library.

“The library feels the people of Portage deserve a similar space” to the one in Valparaiso, Butz said.

The plan calls for the city to deed the property to the library, which would then manage it.

“We’ll have security cameras; we’ll have staff monitoring them throughout the night,” Butz assured Clem, who was concerned about “misfits” and vandals who have damaged other park properties in the city.

“The park is definitely going to raise property values around the park,” council President Collin Czilli, D-5th, said.

Lynch said she is very supportive of the plan. “Jesse came to me and just wanted some park benches over there so kids could study during COVID,” she said, and the plan grew.

“We are building 174 homes on the east side of Airport Road. These are young families coming into our community, and we need to offer them something because we don’t have much to offer them right now,” she said.

City department heads have their own wish lists, too.

Tracie Marshall, superintendent at the wastewater treatment plant, said four of the city’s six secondary clarifiers were built in 1978. One is out of service, and the others are limping.

“All the metal is weakening and rusted. They are beyond the Band-Aid stage,” she said. “We hold our breaths every time it rains.”

Police Chief Michael Candiano said his department is the biggest in the county but still doesn’t have body cameras. The department needs some new police cars, and the SWAT team’s vests are beyond their life expectancy, too.

Candiano also is hoping the city will create a shooting range for officers. The primary cost of that would be labor if the city already has the land, he said.

Streets and Sanitation Superintendent Randy Reeder said two of the city’s existing plows are 15 years old. Besides replacing them, the city needs additional plows to accommodate growth. In just a few days of clearing snow, the city’s plows log about 4,000 miles.

Assistant Fire Chief Kevin DeYoung said a new fire engine will cost over $1 million, and that’s just the first piece of equipment to replace. The tower truck used for industrial fires is 25 years old.

“This is just a step in the right direction, by no means a fix for our department,” DeYoung said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.