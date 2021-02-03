Portage to pay back taxes on foreclosed property

PORTAGE — The city’s Redevelopment Commission has moved a step closer to putting the failed Catalyst Sport Resort property back on the market.

The commission voted recently to authorize RDC attorney Dan Whitten to pay nearly $70,000 in back taxes on the property.

“I think we’re good to start pushing forward with the sale date,” he said.

The foreclosure of the property on the city’s north side began in 2017 after Catalyst defaulted on a $600,000 payment to the city for the 160-acre property.

The bankruptcy court judge recently ruled in the city’s favor, Whitten said. But that’s just one of the twists and turns in this complicated case.

The Porter County Board of Commissioners had agreed to restore the property to the city, but the property was listed in the county treasurer’s tax sale, Whitten told the commission. The minimum bid required was to pay the back taxes, and that’s usually what happens, he said.

But someone in Florida bid hundreds of thousands of dollars over that amount, so the city will have to pay interest on that money as well as the back taxes.

“The longer we let it sit, the more we will have to pay,” commission member Greg Lach said.