You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Portage Township opts for virtual learning to start school year
breaking top story urgent

Portage Township opts for virtual learning to start school year

{{featured_button_text}}
Portage High School
Provided

PORTAGE — Students in Portage Township Schools will learn from home for at least the first quarter of the new school year due to continuing public health concerns related to the coronavirus pandemic.

In a letter sent to parents Monday, Superintendent Amanda Alaniz said the Portage Township School Board of Trustees has endorsed her plan for some 7,000 students in kindergarten through 12th grade to participate in virtual learning to begin the 2020-21 school year.

"As we continue to monitor the number of COVID-19 cases in our county, state and nation, we cannot ignore the risks associated with opening our school doors too soon," Alaniz said.

"We must protect our most vulnerable by prioritizing the health and safety of all."

UPDATE: Portage suspends all athletic activities 'out of an abundance of caution' amid COVID-19 pandemic

Alaniz said more information will be coming soon for students, families and staff about the district's virtual learning plans and its strategy to ensure every student and family can participate.

"We will communicate these details with everyone as soon as they are available," she said. "Thank you for your understanding as we put the health and safety of our students, families, staff and Portage Township community first."

Portage Township is believed to be the first Northwest Indiana school district to rule out in-person classes to start the new school year.

Every other district, so far, is planning to reopen its buildings with extensive COVID-19 protections and procedures in place to protect students and educators from the virus.

Download PDF Portage Township letter to parents

How do NWI school reentry plans compare?

More inside

Portage schools halted in-person workouts for its sports teams one week after entering Phase 1 of the Indiana Department of Education's plan to resume prep sports. Page B1

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Waves batter Portage lakefront

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts