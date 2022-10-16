Portage Y issues fitness challenge

PORTAGE — The Portage YMCA is issuing a challenge to get fit this fall.

Portage Township YMCA members and residents are invited to participate in a national challenge called STRONG.

It's 21 days of skill-building, habit-forming and connecting to yourself and others through fitness challenges, podcasts, video messages and an online support community group.

Thousands of people across the country participate in the STRONG Challenge each year. The community group shares successes and motivates each other.

The STRONG Challenge is designed to help participants focus on and build their healthy lifestyle skills. At the Portage YMCA, it begins Monday.

Those who register will receive a small number of texts throughout the program featuring motivational tips and tools to set and reach goals and access to a website where they can find all the challenges and other available materials.

To participate, text STRONG to 844-889-6222 or sign up online.