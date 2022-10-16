Portage Y issues fitness challenge

PORTAGE — The Portage YMCA is issuing a challenge to get fit this fall.
Portage Township YMCA members and residents are invited to participate in a national challenge called STRONG.
It's 21 days of skill-building, habit-forming and connecting to yourself and others through fitness challenges, podcasts, video messages and an online support community group.
Under the direction of Rachel Kelley, Yoga students participated in the meditative practice Friday at the Portage Y with a bonus: puppies from the Humane Society of Hobart. Yoga relieves stress, lowers your blood pressure and helps improve your mood. Yoga with puppies? Double the benefits. The little canines had free rein while Kelley led the group in poses. Both members and non-members are welcome. Proceeds benefit the Portage Township YMCA Wellness Department & The Humane Society of Hobart Inc.
Thousands of people across the country participate in the STRONG Challenge each year. The community group shares successes and motivates each other.
The STRONG Challenge is designed to help participants focus on and build their healthy lifestyle skills. At the Portage YMCA, it begins Monday.
Those who register will receive a small number of texts throughout the program featuring motivational tips and tools to set and reach goals and access to a website where they can find all the challenges and other available materials.
To participate, text STRONG to 844-889-6222 or sign up
online.
FIT Together Program
Eleven-year-old Deriyon Davis assists Nakia Bonds from Kia Can Cook as they prepare ground turkey for turkey burgers as part of the FIT-Together program at the Michigan City Elston YMCA.
John J. Watkins, The Times
FIT Together Program
Pastor Ron Gaston from The Temple Total Fitness shows leads his students in exercise as part of the FIT-Together program at the Michigan City Elston YMCA.
John J. Watkins, The Times
FIT Together Program
Under supervision from Nakia Bonds, 11-year-old Deriyon Davis cooks turkey burgers as part of the FIT-Together program at the Michigan City Elston YMCA.
John J. Watkins, The Times
FIT Together Program
Eleven-year-old Deriyon Davis assists Nakia Bonds from Kia Can Cook as they prepare ground turkey for turkey burgers as part of the FIT-Together program at the Michigan City Elston YMCA.
John J. Watkins, The Times
FIT Together Program
Eleven-year-old Deriyon Davis cuts tomatoes for turkey burgers as part of the FIT-Together program at the Michigan City Elston YMCA.
John J. Watkins, The Times
FIT Together Program
Eleven-year-old Deriyon Davis assists Nakia Bonds from Kia Can Cook as they prepare ground turkey for turkey burgers as part of the FIT-Together program at the Michigan City Elston YMCA.
John J. Watkins, The Times
FIT Together Program
Thirteen-year-old Christopher McClain enjoys a turkey burger as part of the FIT-Together program at the Michigan City Elston YMCA.
John J. Watkins, The Times
FIT Together Program
Eleven-year-old Deriyon Davis prepares ground turkey for turkey burgers as part of the FIT-Together program at the Michigan City Elston YMCA. "It feels goopy!" exclaimed Deriyon.
John J. Watkins, The Times
FIT Together Program
Pastor Ron Gaston from The Temple Total Fitness shows shows participants how to do an exercise as part of the FIT-Together program at the Michigan City Elston YMCA.
John J. Watkins, The Times
FIT Together Program
Pastor Ron Gaston from The Temple Total Fitness shows leads his students in exercise as part of the FIT-Together program at the Michigan City Elston YMCA.
John J. Watkins, The Times
FIT Together Program
Fourteen-year-old Dewayne Coleman and his fellow classmates exercise as part of the FIT-Together program at the Michigan City Elston YMCA.
John J. Watkins, The Times
