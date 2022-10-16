 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
urgent

Portage Y issues fitness challenge

  • 0

PORTAGE — The Portage YMCA is issuing a challenge to get fit this fall.

Portage Township YMCA members and residents are invited to participate in a national challenge called STRONG.

It's 21 days of skill-building, habit-forming and connecting to yourself and others through fitness challenges, podcasts, video messages and an online support community group.

Under the direction of Rachel Kelley, Yoga students participated in the meditative practice Friday at the Portage Y with a bonus: puppies from the Humane Society of Hobart. Yoga relieves stress, lowers your blood pressure and helps improve your mood. Yoga with puppies? Double the benefits. The little canines had free rein while Kelley led the group in poses. Both members and non-members are welcome. Proceeds benefit the Portage Township YMCA Wellness Department & The Humane Society of Hobart Inc.

Thousands of people across the country participate in the STRONG Challenge each year. The community group shares successes and motivates each other.

The STRONG Challenge is designed to help participants focus on and build their healthy lifestyle skills. At the Portage YMCA, it begins Monday.

Those who register will receive a small number of texts throughout the program featuring motivational tips and tools to set and reach goals and access to a website where they can find all the challenges and other available materials. 

People are also reading…

To participate, text STRONG to 844-889-6222 or sign up online.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Portage Township earns state acclaim

Portage Township earns state acclaim

In addition to providing assistance to families in need, the Portage Township Trustees office also operates the Bonner Senior Center, Portage Township Parks Department and Portage Township Cemeteries.

Watch Now: Related Video

Venezuelan migrants turned back to Mexico

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts