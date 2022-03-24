Portage's budget limited by decisions elsewhere

PORTAGE — Property tax caps have reduced the city’s revenue by about $2.3 million, residents were told at Portage's first town hall meeting Wednesday.

That means money is not unlimited, City Council Budget Committee Chair Deb Podgorski said.

Podgorski, along with Mayor Sue Lynch, other council members and department heads, talked to residents about issues facing the city and heard their concerns.

Lynch plans for quarterly town hall sessions. The next, in June, will focus on public safety.

The property tax cap reductions leave the city with nearly $40.8 million to spend. About 61% of that goes toward employees.

“Sometimes people want us to do things and we just don’t have the money,” Lynch said.

Department heads are aware of their budgets and work hard to stay within them, Pordgorski said. When the City Council is satisfied with its budget, it sends it to the state Department of Local Government Finance.

“Then the state comes back and says, ‘Eh, not so much,’” Podgorski said, and cuts the budget even more.

“If we plan certain projects in the budget and some emergency happens, it just doesn’t get funded,” she said.

Council Vice President Scott Williams gave the sudden increase in gas prices sparked by Russia’s war on Ukraine as an example.

“We have to use a lot of gasoline in the city,” and some of the city’s trucks use diesel, which is even more expensive than gasoline.

Actions elsewhere affect the city’s finances in other ways, too. Council President Collin Czilli noted that the Indiana General Assembly was considering the elimination of the business personal property tax. Portage has a heavy manufacturing base, so the elimination of that tax on machinery would be a significant hit to the city’s budget. If the state wants to eliminate the tax, it should offer municipalities a replacement source, he said.

“From our standpoint, there’s very little the city can do to make more revenue,” Czilli said. Porter County will soon have the lowest income tax rate in the state, with the counties currently sharing the space at the bottom in the midst of increasing their tax rates, he said.

A public safety income tax, like the LaPorte County Council is considering, would make a big difference for Portage, Lynch said. The city’s police and fire departments currently account for more than 80% of the general fund.

LaPorte and Lake counties are different because they get riverboat money. “It stinks that we’ve missed out on it all these years,” Czilli said. “We’ve missed the boat, quite literally.”

When riverboat gambling was legalized in Indiana, Portage was one of the potential locations. A countywide referendum defeated the Portage proposal, with Portage votes for the casino outweighed by votes elsewhere in the county.

The city’s wheel tax draws $750,000 a year, Czilli said. The county’s equipment of riverboat money is the roughly $190 million the county government has from the sale of Porter Hospital. “That’s our transformational money,” he said.

AJ Monroe, director of planning and community development, said the state has required communities to evaluate pavement in the city as a condition of seeking matching state funds. As of 2020, the city had 22 miles of roads rated good, 63 miles rated fair and 64 miles rated poor.

“I know Portage Avenue needs to be paved. It’s an absolute disaster,” Monroe said. But Portage Avenue shouldn’t be paved the same year as the Willowcreek/Crisman Road bypass, he said, to keep traffic flowing.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.