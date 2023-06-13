PORTAGE — The Porter County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a body was found near the Salt Creek Public Access Site Tuesday morning, Porter County Chief Deputy Tim Manteuffel said.
A fisherman found the body of a man around 11 a.m. in the vicinity of the public access site's location at 331 West 600 County Road North, Manteuffel said.
An investigation is ongoing.
