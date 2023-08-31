PORTAGE — Portage Recovery Association has given Jake Monhaut two things he never thought he’d achieve: peace and purpose.

“Portage Recovery Association allows people to be present,” he said. “It’s amazing what you can see when your eyes are open.”

At age 28, Monhaut knew he needed to conquer his battle with addiction. Eleven years later, he confidently lives a life of sobriety, and serves as PRA’s board president.

The nonprofit organization, located in a strip mall off McCasland Avenue and Willowcreek Road in Portage, serves between 150 to 350 people determined to sober up on any given week. PRA hosts 30 meetings a week, all based on 12-step recovery programs. (To see a full list of meetings offered visit portagerecoveryassociation.org.)

After 30 years of providing assistance to people in recovery, PRA is expanding its outreach through Next Chapter Cafe. To kick off National Recovery Month, the cafe is hosting its grand opening on Friday at 5 p.m. at 5991 McCasland Ave., which is a few doors down from the PRA facility.

Earlier this year, PRA received a $10,000 grant through Porter County's opioid settlement money. The grant will cover the cafe's rent and water bill.

Monhaut’s vision for Next Chapter Cafe is to provide a safe and sober space for those in recovery, seeking recovery, and for family and friends of people in recovery to socialize. His original idea was to create a sober sports bar where he could spend his Sunday afternoons watching football games with others.

The black and white checkered floors inside of the cafe lead to the pathway of sobriety.

“We’re not supposed to go to bars so I thought, 'Why can’t we bring that field to the recovery community without the alcohol, drama and fighting?'” Monhaut said. “Let’s get rid of the dirty things and bring some principles into this place.”

Next Chapter Cafe offers a place to shoot pool, play darts or cornhole, and engage in friendly banter. Volunteers will serve a variety of non-alcoholic beverages including pop, coffee and tea. Finger food will also be sold for a small cost, Monhaut said.

Ten coffee mugs labeled "PRA's Next Chapter Cafe" currently hang from shelves behind the cafe's counter. Each mug has a person's name labeled above it. The concept for this is a person can purchase the black and gold mug for $50 and receive free coffee each time they come to the cafe for the rest of their lives.

The cafe will be open every Friday and Saturday from 5 p.m. until midnight. It will also be open on Sundays for people to watch football on the three flat screen TV's mounted on the wall. Monhaut plans to have the cafe running seven days a week by the end of the year.

“When you’re new in recovery you’re told to avoid old people, places and things. There’s meetings everywhere and that’s great, but only at certain times of the day,” Monhaut said. “This is someplace that’s a safe environment where people can learn to stay sober, and how to live life without drugs and alcohol.”

The National Institute of Mental Health defines substance use disorder as a treatable, mental disorder affecting a person’s brain and behavior leading to their inability to control their use of substances like legal or illegal drugs, alcohol, or medications. Nearly 500,000 Hoosiers suffer from SUD, according to Next Level Recovery Indiana.

Addiction doesn’t discriminate, PRA Volunteer Michelle Fisher said. Fisher, who’s been in recovery for seven years, has found a new family she didn’t know existed prior to sobriety.

“It’s a better life,” Fisher said. “It requires conscious daily effort. Know you’re not alone.”

PRA will host a variety of sober events during National Recovery Month, which started in 1989. The goal of National Recovery Month is to emphasize that recovery is possible for everyone.

PRA will offer breakfast for dinner to the public at no cost on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. The organization's next event will be the annual poker run Sept. 9, beginning at 9 a.m. The second annual men's fashion show will take place Sept. 23 at 5:30 p.m.

PRA will wrap up its National Recovery Month festivities by hosting the fourth annual "R-rated" comedy night Sept. 30 at 7 p.m. There will be a $12 entry fee for the comedy show, which starts at 9 p.m.

For more information, visit the "Portage Recovery Association" page on Facebook.

"Recovery isn't for everybody. Everyone can get sober, but it's who wants to recover," Monhaut said. "The cool thing about recovery is it gave me acceptance in my life."

