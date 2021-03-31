Prosecutor drops murder charge as 2009 Portage cold case evidence unravels

The 27-year-old victim moved into an apartment complex in the 6000 block of Canden Avenue in Portage more than a decade ago. His mother Cindy Higgins described her son as a genuine Christian man who was on a Bible-inspired mission trip.

Portage police said a woman showed up at his apartment late May 15, 2009, asking to speak to someone named Tommy.

When Higgins opened the door, an armed man forced his way inside, demanding money and the whereabouts of Tommy.

The gunman shot Higgins twice during a struggle. He later died.

Police said at the time they believed it was a case of mistaken identity and asked the public for help in finding the assailant.

The case went cold until November 2018, when the prosecutor charged Dominique Karion Smith following an anonymous tip.

Police said an unidentified man told investigators a woman told him Smith was carrying out a robbery, but went to the wrong apartment where he shot and killed Higgins.

Harper said Smith, who worked at a package company, had some trouble with the law in the past, but maintained his innocence of the homicide and cooperated as well as he could, given his reduced mental capacity.