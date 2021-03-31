Prosecutor drops murder charge as 2009 Portage cold case evidence unravels

VALPARAISO — A 31-year-old Portage man is free more than two years after he was arrested for a homicide he said he never committed.
“I’m just glad to be driving Mr. Dominique Smith home,” defense attorney Bob Harper said after Porter County Prosecutor Gary S. Germann dropped charges against Smith.
It was the latest twist in a cold case murder where prosecution witnesses recanted their accusations, leaving the 2009 shooting death of Bible-instructor Jeremiah Higgins unsolved.
Germann released a written statement Wednesday.
“Because of several unforeseen developments in the case of the last several months, we are faced with what I believe are significant and insurmountable obstacles in the successful prosecution of Dominique Smith,” he wrote.
Germann said two eyewitnesses “otherwise thought to be reliable” were now retreating from their identification of Smith as the assailant.
He said a third witness has contradicted herself multiple times, “such that her testimony at this time can be described as unreliable at best.”
Germann said that, along with a total absence of physical evidence, convinced him he would be unsuccessful in winning a conviction.
Harper thanked the public defenders office for hundreds of hours of investigative work on Smith’s behalf that appears to have saved him from conviction and imprisonment.
The 27-year-old victim moved into an apartment complex in the 6000 block of Canden Avenue in Portage more than a decade ago. His mother Cindy Higgins described her son as a genuine Christian man who was on a Bible-inspired mission trip.
Portage police said a woman showed up at his apartment late May 15, 2009, asking to speak to someone named Tommy.
When Higgins opened the door, an armed man forced his way inside, demanding money and the whereabouts of Tommy.
The gunman shot Higgins twice during a struggle. He later died.
Police said at the time they believed it was a case of mistaken identity and asked the public for help in finding the assailant.
The case went cold until November 2018, when the prosecutor charged Dominique Karion Smith following an anonymous tip.
Police said an unidentified man told investigators a woman told him Smith was carrying out a robbery, but went to the wrong apartment where he shot and killed Higgins.
Harper said Smith, who worked at a package company, had some trouble with the law in the past, but maintained his innocence of the homicide and cooperated as well as he could, given his reduced mental capacity.
A court psychiatrist reported Smith has an IQ equivalent to a third-grader.
The prosecutor’s office first signaled their evidentiary problems earlier this year when they reduced the charge against Smith from murder to robbery.
Ashely Udoh (formerly Rice), described as the only person with personal knowledge of the events leading up to, during and after the alleged murder, threw a wrench into the state’s case against Smith by changing her story that Smith fired the fatal shots.
Although Smith appeared willing early this year to accept a plea bargain to a lesser charge, Porter Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Clymer never accepted that maneuver.
Wednesday, the judge signed the order dismissing the case against Smith, but giving the prosecution the option of reopening it at a later date.
Germann said dismissal of charges now gives Portage police and his office the opportunity to recharge Smith in the event of newly discovered evidence, such as discovering the identity of a another suspect believed to have been involved in the killing.
Germann asked the public to call Portage Police Major Joe Reynolds with any new information.