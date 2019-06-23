PORTAGE — When Sara Valdez-Ayres and her husband moved into their home in Portage, they never expected parts of their backyard to be flooded up to their ankles with water.
“You can see how high the water was on the fence line,” she said. “The storm drain is clear. We've been very diligent about that. This is a constant worry, so we have to pump water into the street.”
She's not alone. She and 20 other residents showed up at a recent Storm Sewer Board meeting to air their grievances.
Henry Matthews took his concerns to the City Council.
“We all have sump pumps, but they run continuously. If you come down Summershade Drive, you'll see homes are literally pumping water into the street,” he said.
Other residents said they have ducks swimming in their yards.
Several said they were frustrated about the finger pointing between the city and home builders about responsibility.
Frank Morin from Accent Homes said he couldn't speak for others, but his company follows the engineering guidelines given to him by the city to the letter. He suggested the increase in rain over the last decade could be one of the reasons why flooding is so bad in Portage.
“It sounds like a widespread situation,” he said. “Many of the lots in Portage, in general, are fairly flat. Then basically it's rained, sometimes every other day, so the ground is absolutely saturated, and people take that as drainage problems. In our standards, it's expected for there to be a bit of puddling after a heavy rain. What we have now is just not expected.”
Morin said he's only been aware of two properties his company has worked on with the backyard drainage issues.
“We're meeting with a couple of homeowners where we'll look at sight plans and visit the site and discuss whatever the situation is,” he said. “We've done quite a bit of extra work to pay attention to drainage, but when weather changes so drastically in such a short amount of time, reasonable people should expect that there's going to be drainage issues.”
Todd Olthof, owner of Olthof Homes, said he's been proactive with properties his company has worked on, meeting with all those affected to find a solution to the drainage issues.
“We started working with the residents and the city in 2017 to find a reasonable solution to the site challenges associated with the lots we purchased,” he said. “We did install an additional drain tile system in the yard for discharging sump water away from the home.”
Mayor John Cannon said he wanted to solve as many of the issues at the city by end of the year, so long as the weather remains dry. Over the past month, he has met with residents to talk about their issues.
Cannon said he wants to modernize the drainage system throughout the city, taking into account the changes in weather and the ability to handle future development.
“We're working hard so that by September much of the problem will be solved,” he said. “Some of it is just maintenance and clean out of retention ponds and creeks. Others will be more difficult and take longer."
He said he will also work with the council to review city ordinances regarding how storm infrastructure is installed.
“I believe there was past neglect,” he said. “We've caught a couple of those (ordinance issues) already. That's nobody's fault. It's just one of those things we have to change.”