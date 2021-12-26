Rigorous new curriculum poses challenges

PORTAGE — Implementation of rigorous new curriculum is a “huge undertaking,” Portage Township Schools Superintendent Amanda Alaniz told the school board.
It’s a big culture shift for teachers, who sometimes must set aside what they’ve learned because research shows some techniques no longer work, she said.
School officials want teachers to abandon ineffective practices. “When they’re not working, we must abandon them,” Alaniz said.
She praised teachers “willing to take on the difficult tasks so our students have every opportunity to learn.”
Less than 20% of the curriculum on the market is high quality, she said, so teachers nationally spend seven to 12 hours per week searching for materials, often free, that can supplement the curriculum.
“This is not unique to Portage,” Alaniz stressed.
No series ever aligns perfectly with standards, but “this is not the job of the teachers to develop their own curriculum,” she said.
High quality content doesn’t cost more than lower quality materials, and research shows the learning gap narrows when high quality content is used and the same lessons are taught to everyone, she said. “This is guaranteed and verifiable.”
Curriculum teams are meeting with teachers to see how implementation of the new curriculum is going. Teachers are the artists in the classroom who must deliver the lessons to the students, she said, so the district wants to know how to offer additional support where needed. That includes professional development for teachers.
“I cannot thank our teachers enough," she said, as the district balances high expectations with academic frustration. The increasing rigor of high-quality content “hit us square in the face,” Alaniz said. “I’m proud of them, but we have had struggles along the way.”
“We can’t support our teachers properly if we don’t set clear expectations,” she said. “Autonomy is truly another word for inconsistency.”
“We want them to have that creative freedom” while still making sure students learn what’s needed to meet current standards, Alaniz said.
Ultimately, the goal is to make up for the learning loss caused by the pandemic and to do even better.
Board of Education Vice President Wilma Vazquez asked how well school officials support families as students adapt to the new curriculum.
“It needs to be ongoing,” Alaniz said. “It’s just as important as what we’re doing with teachers.”
In other business, the school board agreed to join a class action lawsuit against JUUL Labs over marketing of e-cigarettes.
“They’re maneuvering; they’re advertising to attract young kids,” board attorney Ken Elwood said.
A Kansas City law firm is handing the lawsuit. Each Chicago, Griffith and other school boards in Indiana have also agreed to join in the lawsuit. Because the Kansas City law firm is working on a contingency basis, the school board doesn’t have to spend anything on the suit, Elwood explained.
If the plaintiffs win, Portage could get an estimated $250,000 to $500,000 of “found money” as a result, he said.
Vazquez said if the plaintiffs win, she would like to devote the district’s share of the money to drug and alcohol prevention education.