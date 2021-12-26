Rigorous new curriculum poses challenges

Curriculum teams are meeting with teachers to see how implementation of the new curriculum is going. Teachers are the artists in the classroom who must deliver the lessons to the students, she said, so the district wants to know how to offer additional support where needed. That includes professional development for teachers.

“I cannot thank our teachers enough," she said, as the district balances high expectations with academic frustration. The increasing rigor of high-quality content “hit us square in the face,” Alaniz said. “I’m proud of them, but we have had struggles along the way.”

“We can’t support our teachers properly if we don’t set clear expectations,” she said. “Autonomy is truly another word for inconsistency.”

“We want them to have that creative freedom” while still making sure students learn what’s needed to meet current standards, Alaniz said.

Ultimately, the goal is to make up for the learning loss caused by the pandemic and to do even better.

Board of Education Vice President Wilma Vazquez asked how well school officials support families as students adapt to the new curriculum.