PORTAGE — The Shared Ethics Advisory Commission has set its 2020 meeting dates.
The commission meets Jan. 22, March 18, May 20, July 15, Sept. 16 and Nov. 18 at the Northwestern Indian Regional Planning Commission offices at 6100 Southport Road, Portage.
An interlocal cooperation agreement adopted in 2005 established the Shared Ethics Advisory Commission of the Interlocal Ethics Entity and the Joint Board of Delegates, to assist with training and development under the ethics ordinances adopted by the participating communities.