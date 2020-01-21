Snyder faces new trial on one count, second felony count stands following Tuesday ruling

But the same jurors did find Snyder guilty of the other bribery count — he corruptly arranged for Portage to award garbage truck purchases.

The jury also convicted Snyder of obstructing the Internal Revenue Service’s collection of income taxes by falsifying documents to conceal from the IRS the true financial status of his private business ventures.

Those two verdicts removed Snyder from public office.

His defense team pressed Van Bokkelen over the course of the next nine months to overturn the two guilty verdicts and either acquit Snyder of all wrongdoing or grant him a new trial.

The defense argued there was insufficient evidence to support the guilty verdicts and that misconduct by federal prosecutors denied Snyder a fair trial.

Van Bokkelen ruled Nov. 27 that Snyder deserves a new trial on the garbage truck bribery count.

Van Bokkelen stopped short of condemning prosecutors of misconduct. But Van Bokkelen did conclude “gamesmanship” by the prosecution prevented the jury from hearing testimony from the former owners of the truck dealership, who paid Snyder $13,000.