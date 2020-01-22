Snyder friend fined $12,000 in case that took down mayor

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up

Van Bokkelen, who had presided over the case from the beginning, sounded relieved that Cortina's sentencing was the last act he would perform in it.

"I can't think of another case where more has gone wrong," Van Bokkelen said.

Snyder's trial was preceded by months of contentious arguments between Snyder's defense team and federal prosecutors on whether federal investigators violated Snyder's rights by tapping into email traffic between Snyder, his former defense attorney and others.

Snyder defense team then pursued an aggressive campaign to overturn the guilty verdicts on the remaining bribery and tax counts, claiming there wasn't enough evidence for the jury to convict and prosecutorial misconduct denied Snyder the right to a fair trial.

Van Bokkelen last November overturned the bribery verdict on the $13,000 payment and ordered a new trial for Snyder, citing irregularities by the federal prosecutors.

Van Bokkelen then bowed out of Snyder's case, which is now being overseen by U.S. District Court Judge Theresa Springmann

Snyder attorneys have been seeking dismissal of that bribery charge and acquittal of tax evasion allegations against Snyder.