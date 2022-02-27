Sportsmen do winter research at fishing show

PORTAGE — Outdoorsmen went indoors Saturday for Fish On, the Greater Portage Chamber of Commerce’s fifth annual fishing and outdoor show.

Vendors offered everything from fishing charter opportunities to education about the environment and state regulations to artificial lures and other gear.

Barb Lusco, harbormaster for Portage’s Sammie L. Maletta Public Marina, said it’s looking to be another good year for boaters when the 214-slip marina officially opens April 1.

“So far, we are about 95% sold out for the season,” she said.

That’s not to say the marina is dead in the winter. It saw its share of people fishing, including ice fishing, and duck hunters.

Lusco is proud to tell people that the marina was third in the state to be certified as a clean marina, which means it follows rigid rules about protecting the environment. That includes watching what types of chemicals are allowed and forbidding owners from working on their boats there.

Bobby Wright, of Highland, was promoting the Izaak Walton League, a national conservation organization with 20 chapters in Indiana.

“Clean water, clean air, that’s our main objective,” he said.

The organization wants to keep swamps and other wetlands in their present condition to accomplish that goal.

Portage High School JROTC members Sheryce Kimbrew, Noah Cottle, Gabe Wright, Kyler Brill and Emily Myers volunteered their time to help set up for the show and take turns wearing the Petey the Perch outfit.

Kimbrew said she enjoyed learning to use a rod and reel to practice casting, even successfully getting the rubber plus inside the rubber bucket in the artificial fish’s mouth.

Indiana Department of Natural Resources Conservation Officer Tyler Brock was at the show to answer outdoorsmen’s questions.

“It’s a nice, neutral place to meet” instead of having to confront sportsmen who have done something wrong, he said.

“I run into a lot of people I see out in the field hunting and fishing,” Brock said.

“We’re answering a lot of fishing questions, hunting questions, boating questions,” he said. Often the questioner just wants confirmation of what they believe is true. That’s often about size limits and bag limits on certain fish. Brock was sharing a DNR fishing guide. “It doesn’t have all the rules, but it has enough to keep them out of trouble,” he said.

Dave Szostek, of Toledo, grew up in Hobart. “I’m talking to a lot of potential customers,” he said, for his business. “It’s a guide service for fishing on Lake Erie. I’ve been in business for 37 years.”

Arthur Kraft, of Hobart, was promoting Baitmasters, which is operating at the former Bowman’s Landing location in Hobart.

“We’re making custom plastic baits,” he said. “We can always make it custom to your specification.” Baitmasters also sells live bait and rents boats.

Dan Walters, of Portage, enjoyed the show. “We fish locally and like to support our community,” he said.

Mark Smeltzer, of Portage, appreciated the opportunity to get out of the house. He enjoyed the Indiana Department of Environmental Management exhibit that showed how different bugs in the water are used as indicators of how health streams and lakes are.

The vendors were good, too. “The prices are all reasonable, and you can deal with them,” Smeltzer said.

