Teen dies days after Portage Lakefront water rescue, coroner says

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

PORTAGE — A second person has died following a weekend of dangerous swimming earlier this month at the Portage Lakefront and Riverwalk.

Yousef Saleh, 18, of Bridgeview, Illinois, died Friday, five days after being pulled from the water at the Portage Lakefront, according to the Porter County coroner's office.

Saleh was one in a group of five swimmers who encountered high waves and dangerous swimming conditions Aug. 16., according to the coroner's office.

The body of another swimmer from the group was discovered by a diver Aug. 17. That teen was identified last week as 16-year-old Mohamed Obied, also of Bridgeview.

The Times reported last week that two swimmers in the group were able to rescue themselves from the heavy surf, while a beachgoer pulled two others from the water.

At the time of that report, both teens rescued by the bystander were taken to the hospital. One was released and the other — Saleh — remained in critical condition.

In an unrelated incident on Aug. 16, a Rockford, Illinois, man was pronounced dead after being underwater for an extended period of time at nearby Porter Beach.

The Porter County coroner's office identified the man as 21-year-old Moath Nagi.