Teen dies days after Portage Lakefront water rescue, coroner says
Teen dies days after Portage Lakefront water rescue, coroner says

Portage Lakefront Park

Signs posted last week at the Portage Lakefront and Riverwalk warn beachgoers to stay out of the water during dangerous swimming conditions.

 John Luke, The Times

PORTAGE — A second person has died following a weekend of dangerous swimming earlier this month at the Portage Lakefront and Riverwalk.

Yousef Saleh, 18, of Bridgeview, Illinois, died Friday, five days after being pulled from the water at the Portage Lakefront, according to the Porter County coroner's office.

Saleh was one in a group of five swimmers who encountered high waves and dangerous swimming conditions Aug. 16., according to the coroner's office.

2 drowning victims identified amid concerns about local beach safety

The body of another swimmer from the group was discovered by a diver Aug. 17. That teen was identified last week as 16-year-old Mohamed Obied, also of Bridgeview.

The Times reported last week that two swimmers in the group were able to rescue themselves from the heavy surf, while a beachgoer pulled two others from the water.

At the time of that report, both teens rescued by the bystander were taken to the hospital. One was released and the other — Saleh — remained in critical condition.

In an unrelated incident on Aug. 16, a Rockford, Illinois, man was pronounced dead after being underwater for an extended period of time at nearby Porter Beach.

WATCH NOW: Swimming prohibited at Indiana Dunes State Park until September, officials say

The Porter County coroner's office identified the man as 21-year-old Moath Nagi.

The Indiana Dunes State Park recently announced it will prohibit swimming and wading at its state park beaches due to a shortage of lifeguards.

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into Porter County Jail

