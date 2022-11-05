Two Portage graduates put names onto human spaceflight after landing positions at SpaceX

Two Portage High School graduates have jettisoned themselves toward the stars by landing positions at SpaceX in Cape Canaveral, Florida.

Zachary Smith and Dylan Sherman graduated from high school in 2016 with ambitions of joining the military after being involved with the Junior Reserve Officers' Training Corps. Smith took the U.S. Army route while Sherman enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps.

“Zach and Dylan both knew they wanted to go into the military early on. They both knew they’d be doing something in relation to helicopters, too,” said Christi Smith, Zachary Smith’s mother. “They went their separate ways after graduation and now work in the same department at SpaceX.”

After their separation from the military in 2021, Sherman began working for SpaceX in September of that year. He encouraged Smith to apply for a position within the company after completing his combat tour to Syria in November 2021. Smith began his SpaceX career as an integration technician almost immediately.

“It’s extremely cool,” Smith said. “I never pictured myself working on a spacecraft and being a part of the space mission. I have the opportunity to say I’m working on something the entire world is watching.”

Lt. Col. Thomas Gualandi and Master Sgt. Ed Bowers are two of Smith and Sherman’s former mentors from the JROTC program offered at Portage High School. Bowers said he recalls them maturing from freshman year, both progressing in the same manner.

“We’re both very proud of them,” Gualandi said. “Even now they continue to represent our program.”

Smith said he’s an integration technician for the Dragon capsule and has specifically been involved with one cargo mission and one civilian mission. The Dragon can carry up to seven passengers, with a total of 36 launches to date.

More than 100 SpaceX members work together to launch the capsule into space with either cargo or crew, docking at the International Space Station. Smith said that once the capsule comes back down, team members essentially have to tear it down for processing to ensure it will be sufficient for its next flight.

“We do a lot of exterior work to the capsule and interior work so we know when we send up the next crew of astronauts or the next set of cargo to the ISS, it’s going to get there safely and come back safely as well,” said Smith, who formerly worked on Boeing AH-64 Apache attack helicopters in the Army.

Sherman, a SpaceX quality inspector, said he didn’t expect to receive a call back from the company after applying for the position, mainly due to the stigma of how difficult it is to land a position there. However, his experience as an F-35 fixed-wing aircraft mechanic in the Marines boosted his resume credentials.

Sherman’s mechanical and aerospace experience has given him the opportunity now to perform flight inspections and verifications to ensure build and fly reliability on spacecraft including rockets, capsules and satellites.

“We launched a rocket on Wednesday, and before that, one on Monday,” Sherman said Thursday afternoon. “I get to do something not a lot of people get to say they do. I get to put rockets into space and work toward SpaceX’s goal of going to Mars.”

SpaceX rocket launches are scheduled throughout the year and don’t occur on a daily basis, Sherman said. Launch dates are determined depending on when a customer schedules a launch and when there’s availability to proceed.

Sherman said that he has no idea when, but SpaceX founder Elon Musk has goals to get to Mars eventually. Mars would take nearly six months to travel to due to the distance of 140 million miles from Earth.

The Polaris Dawn mission is currently in the works to take an all-civilian crew to explore space, Smith said. He said this will be the first civilian crew to participate in extravehicular activities including leaving the capsule, walking around in space and conducting research experiments.

SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket has set a record by having the most launches, 48, by the same vehicle type in one year, Smith said.

“SpaceX is really a great company to work with. I feel like it’s made myself a better person in terms of knowledge and mechanical aspects,” Smith said. “SpaceX is starting to do a lot more with space flight. It gives me a chance to become a part of history and putting my name onto human spaceflight.”