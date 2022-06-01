UPDATE: 1 airlifted after tree falls on vehicle, officials say

PORTAGE — A 71-year-old Gary man was flown to a hospital by helicopter Tuesday after a tree branch fell on the vehicle he was driving, city officials said.

Portage police were dispatched about 12:20 p.m. to a stretch of Central Avenue, about one-tenth of a mile northeast of Willowdale Road, after a limb fell off a tree on the south side of the road and struck the man's car as he headed east, Sgt. Rob Maynard said.

The tree limb also struck power lines, causing an outage, the Portage Fire Department said.

Maynard said he did not recall noticing any high winds after he arrived on scene.

"I’m not an arborist, but the interior of the branch appeared to be rotten at the point where it broke off the tree despite the rest of the branch looking healthy and leafy," he said. "There was nothing noted at the scene that suggested what made the branch fall other than its condition."

NIPSCO crews responded to the scene, and power was restored later Tuesday, the Fire Department said.

Central Avenue was temporarily closed between Willowdale and Swanson roads for an investigation and cleanup.

