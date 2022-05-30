Veteran from Greatest Generation honored at Memorial Day ceremony

He held that job for 34 years before retiring in 1989.
Spuck said his late brother, Richard, survived the infamous Battle of the Bulge, widely viewed as the beginning of the end of the war because of heavy casualties, especially for the Germans, during the over six-week offensive.
“He killed five Germans. He wiped out a machine gun nest,” he said.
Spuck also revealed his brother-in-law, Richard Eckenstahler, came back from the war safely after being taken as a prisoner by Germany.
“They’re both gone now, so here I am,” he said.
Al Poracky, of Portage, spent four years in the Air Force beginning in 1975 after the Vietnam War.
Poracky, 66, said he takes time on Memorial Day to remember the people he served with and hopes the city always honors fallen soldiers with a ceremony.
“It’ll be up to the younger generation to carry it on. I really hope they do,” he said.
The ceremony included the traditional posting of colors and 21-gun salute by members of the Portage High School Junior Reserve Officers' Training Corps, which is sponsored by the United States Armed Forces across the country.
Portage Mayor Sue Lynch thanked the American Legion Post 260 for hosting the event and the people in attendance for paying tribute to all of the fallen soldiers in the nation’s history.
“It is because of their great sacrifice that we enjoy the freedom we have in this country,” she said.
Mrvan said those freedoms valued across the globe are sometimes taken for granted here.
He said Americans should always remember the men and women driven by a strong faith and belief in the country to fight and lose their lives for it.
“They’re not there for their children. They’re not there for their wives and husbands. That sacrifice equates to our freedom and the greatness of this nation,” Mrvan said.
Gallery: Crown Point Memorial Day Ceremony
Crown Point annual Memorial Day parade and ceremony
Crown Point annual Memorial Day parade and ceremony
Crown Point annual Memorial Day parade and ceremony
Crown Point annual Memorial Day parade and ceremony
Crown Point annual Memorial Day parade and ceremony
Crown Point annual Memorial Day parade and ceremony
Crown Point annual Memorial Day parade and ceremony
Crown Point annual Memorial Day parade and ceremony
Crown Point annual Memorial Day parade and ceremony
Walter Spuck, 94, of Portage, left, was in boot camp during World War II, but the war ended before he could be deployed. He attended the Portage's Memorial Day service with his 92-year old wife, Dolly.