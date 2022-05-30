 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story urgent

Veteran from Greatest Generation honored at Memorial Day ceremony

  • Updated
  • 0
Veteran from Greatest Generation honored at Memorial Day ceremony

U.S. Rep. Frank J. Mrvan, D-Highland, was the keynote speaker at the Memorial Day service in Portage. 

 Stan Maddux
Veteran from Greatest Generation honored at Memorial Day ceremony

Walter Spuck, 94, of Portage, left, was in boot camp during World War II, but the war ended before he could be deployed. He attended the Portage's Memorial Day service with his 92-year old wife, Dolly. 

PORTAGE — A Portage man still with a vice grip-like handshake and sharp mind was preparing for possible combat duty when World War II ended.

Walter Spuck, 94, was recognized during the annual Memorial Day ceremony in Portage.

He and his also spry wife, Dolly, 92, were among the well over 100 people at Founders Square for the ceremony where U.S. Rep. Frank J. Mrvan, D-Highland, was the keynote speaker.

The audience responded when Mrvan encouraged applause for the longtime married couple at the ceremony every year.

“I’ve been around a little bit,” said Spuck, who credited staying active by doing things like bowling for his long and still healthy life.

Spuck, who grew up in Chicago, was 17 and in boot camp with the Marines when the war with Germany ended in 1945.

He served his country for four years and later relocated to Portage where he drove a truck delivering groceries.

People are also reading…

He held that job for 34 years before retiring in 1989.

Veteran from Greatest Generation honored at Memorial Day ceremony

Al Poracky and his wife, Loise, joined about 150 people in attending the Memorial Day service at Founder's Square in Portage. 

Spuck said his late brother, Richard, survived the infamous Battle of the Bulge, widely viewed as the beginning of the end of the war because of heavy casualties, especially for the Germans, during the over six-week offensive.

“He killed five Germans. He wiped out a machine gun nest,” he said.

Spuck also revealed his brother-in-law, Richard Eckenstahler, came back from the war safely after being taken as a prisoner by Germany.

“They’re both gone now, so here I am,” he said.

Veteran from Greatest Generation honored at Memorial Day ceremony

American Legion Post 260 member Jim Hostetler salutes the wreath he presented during the Memorial Day service at Founder's Square in Portage.

Al Poracky, of Portage, spent four years in the Air Force beginning in 1975 after the Vietnam War.

Poracky, 66, said he takes time on Memorial Day to remember the people he served with and hopes the city always honors fallen soldiers with a ceremony.

“It’ll be up to the younger generation to carry it on. I really hope they do,” he said.

The ceremony included the traditional posting of colors and 21-gun salute by members of the Portage High School Junior Reserve Officers' Training Corps, which is sponsored by the United States Armed Forces across the country.

Veteran from Greatest Generation honored at Memorial Day ceremony

Members of the Portage High School JROTC posted the colors at the city's Memorial Day service at Founder's Square.

Portage Mayor Sue Lynch thanked the American Legion Post 260 for hosting the event and the people in attendance for paying tribute to all of the fallen soldiers in the nation’s history.

“It is because of their great sacrifice that we enjoy the freedom we have in this country,” she said.

Mrvan said those freedoms valued across the globe are sometimes taken for granted here.

He said Americans should always remember the men and women driven by a strong faith and belief in the country to fight and lose their lives for it.

“They’re not there for their children. They’re not there for their wives and husbands. That sacrifice equates to our freedom and the greatness of this nation,” Mrvan said.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Portage adopts new food truck regulations

Portage adopts new food truck regulations

The ordinance requires vendors to display permits from both the county health department and the city parks department. Parks permits must be requested at least a week in advance.

Watch Now: Related Video

You can see the Earth in a whole new light with these amazing timelapses from the ISS

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts