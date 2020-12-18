Porter ambulance future up in the air

VALPARAISO — It’s status quo for 2021 for ambulance service in Porter County, but all bets are off for 2022.

The Porter County Board of Commissioners approved a one-year contract with Northwest Health Porter to continue ambulance service to unincorporated areas and some municipalities on Thursday. The current rate will continue next year.

“This gives us a year of a runway” to figure out what to do for 2022 and beyond, County Attorney Scott McClure said.

The five-year contract with the hospital ends Dec. 31. “Two years into this five-year agreement, we renegotiated,” reducing the remaining payments by a total of $1.5 million or so, Board of Commissioners President Jeff Good, D-Center, said.

“We’re taking a slow roll on it because this is public safety,” Good said, while the county figures out what approach to take for ambulance service in 2022 and beyond.

The county is looking at what the law requires and how much funding is needed, he said.

“This has been ongoing for some time. I think the moons are aligning here,” Good said.

“We don’t want to lose the level of service, either,” he said. “We’re going into this with eyes wide open.”

Good and McClure praised the hospital CEO for arranging a one-year contract on the same terms while the discussion on the future of the ambulance service continues.

