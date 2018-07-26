VALPARAISO — Sean Dardeau said he and his family were happy living in South Carolina, never intending to move.
But, then, said the market chief executive officer for Porter Health Care System, he came to Northwest Indiana last fall and was so impressed by the engagement of the staff and physicians here, he convinced his wife and children to take the leap and move north.
"It was all about the engagement first and foremost. It was the people more than anything. There are good folks here. That's the long and short of it," he said during Tuesday's Valparaiso Chamber of Commerce's quarterly luncheon at Aberdeen Manor.
"People from Northwest Indiana ask questions very directly. Have you ever been asked if you'd ever been run out of town?" he asked, saying that was one of the questions asked him during the interview process. It showed him, he added, that people really cared about the future of the hospital and the health care of Region residents.
Dardeau is market CEO for three area hospitals, including Porter Regional, LaPorte and Starke hospitals.
"The level of care here is exceptional. The volume and breadth of services here is tremendous," he said, adding he wants to do more.
While Porter now offers three urgent care centers in its system, Dardeau said they are looking to expand the number of facilities.
Physician recruiting is a key to increase services, he said. While they have recruited 10 new physicians to Porter this year, he's looking to double that number to serve the growing number of residents in the hospital's market area.
"We are trying to improve the service line depth," he said, saying next week they will put in a new PET CT (positron emission tomography–computed tomography), investing $3 million into the hospital's cancer center. He said they are also looking to start a neurosurgery program at Porter.
"We need to get all the services right here at home," he said, adding that will reduce transfers out of the local hospital to another hospital for treatment.
Another goal is to obtain a 5-star rating. Porter now has a 4-star rating among 3,466 acute care hospitals by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), which rates overall hospital care across the nation.
"You guys deserve it and that is what we want to do," said Dardeau. "We are working every day on quality."