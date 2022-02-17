Porter commissioners debate who will steer ARPA plan

VALPARAISO — The Porter County Board of Commissioners is set to vote Feb. 22 on a revised plan for determining how to spend American Rescue Plan Act money, but it might not be unanimous.

The board met Wednesday to discuss options prior to the vote.

Commissioner Jim Biggs, R-North, objected to having consultant Stu Summers serve as chair of the central steering committee, a proposal put forth by Commissioner Laura Blaney, D-South.

“Stu’s a great guy — very bright, a great guy. But he has a current contract with the Redevelopment Commission,” Biggs said. “I just see that as a conflict we should avoid.”

“Anyone we choose, you’re not going to be happy with,” Blaney responded.

It’s likely that expansion of broadband access in the county will be funded, Biggs said, and that’s one of the projects Summers is facilitating on the county’s behalf.

County Attorney Scott McClure said he believes the Redevelopment Commission already has funding in place to pay for Summers, but he’ll know for sure by Tuesday’s meeting.

“If this is to get my vote of approval, Stu cannot be chairing that steering committee,” Biggs said.

“Don’t forget it’s nonvoting,” Blaney pointed out. But it’s still steering the committee, Biggs said.

Board President Jeff Good, R-Center, said if the county decides to use someone else, it might have to issue a request for proposals, which would delay the process 30 to 45 days and could put someone in charge who doesn’t have a grasp of what the county is facing.

“I don’t know why the Board of Commissioners couldn’t steer this ourselves,” Biggs said. He volunteered his time.

“We’ll stew over this some more,” Good said.

Unless the choice of who chairs the steering committee changes, the proposed timeline calls for seeking citizen volunteers to apply by March 8 with the commissioners deciding whom to appoint. The County Council would also make appointments.

Citizens wouldn’t qualify for a seat on one of the committees if they are an employee or board member of an organization seeking ARPA funding through the county.

The committee and subcommittees would meet in April and May to continue gathering input and study options. In June, the committees would meet to come up with recommendations. The steering committee would use July to draw up a list of recommendations, with the County Council and commissioners approving the list and appropriating the necessary money, likely at an Aug. 23 joint meeting.

Biggs suggested the teams use a scoring system to evaluate proposals. “Good idea,” Blaney said. “I’ll start working on something now.” Biggs offered to help.

The commissioners discussed items in the ordinance passed last fall. The council hasn’t appropriated money for any ARPA funds yet.

The commissioners reached a consensus, but not a decision, to ask the County Council to appropriate up to $1.2 million in premium pay — bonuses — for employees, something the council considered when it didn’t include raises in the 2022 budget.

They also supported giving township trustee offices $500,000 after discussion that the trustees might get even more money once the committees work through the process.

Completing the Marquette Trail would be worth $2.5 million.

A $25,000 behavioral health study has already begun.

The discussion drew extensive public comment, both critical of the initial process and supportive of the moves being made now to involve the public in determine how to spend the $33 million federal windfall.

