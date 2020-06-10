Porter commissioners praise staff, officials for handling of coronavirus pandemic

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

VALPARAISO — Meeting Tuesday publicly for the first time since the coronavirus lockdown, Porter County Commissioners took turns praising staff and elected officials for their handling of the crisis.

With 16 years in county government, Jim Biggs, secretary, noted, “I’ve never experienced anything like the last two months. I’m really proud of our employees, department heads, and elected officials. We did not hit a speed bump.”

Commissioner Jeff Good said the county government center looks “fantastic.” He cited behind-the-scenes work and steps taken, including the installation of plexiglass dividers. Visitors to the government center have their temperatures taken before entering the building.

Laura Shurr Blaney, vice president, said, “We asked people to go above and beyond in a lot of ways.”

Along with the Porter County Council, commissioners passed a resolution updating COVID-19 governmental practices. These include a hiring freeze and authorizing Porter County Auditor Vicki Urbanik to make necessary fund transfers in the event of cash flow issues.

In a report to commissioners, Urbanik said the county has just finished its first spring settlement, with some taxing units faring better than others.