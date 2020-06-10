Porter commissioners praise staff, officials for handling of coronavirus pandemic

VALPARAISO — Meeting Tuesday publicly for the first time since the coronavirus lockdown, Porter County Commissioners took turns praising staff and elected officials for their handling of the crisis.
With 16 years in county government, Jim Biggs, secretary, noted, “I’ve never experienced anything like the last two months. I’m really proud of our employees, department heads, and elected officials. We did not hit a speed bump.”
Commissioner Jeff Good said the county government center looks “fantastic.” He cited behind-the-scenes work and steps taken, including the installation of plexiglass dividers. Visitors to the government center have their temperatures taken before entering the building.
Laura Shurr Blaney, vice president, said, “We asked people to go above and beyond in a lot of ways.”
Along with the Porter County Council, commissioners passed a resolution updating COVID-19 governmental practices. These include a hiring freeze and authorizing Porter County Auditor Vicki Urbanik to make necessary fund transfers in the event of cash flow issues.
In a report to commissioners, Urbanik said the county has just finished its first spring settlement, with some taxing units faring better than others.
Overall, the auditor reported, Porter County collected 90% of what had been received during spring of 2019. However, Urbanik cautioned, more funds were expected this year.
Urbanik said tax payments would still be coming in through July 10.
In other business, commissioners approved an exchange of property with Portage Township that will result in the South Haven community receiving a highway substation garage. The former house, township trustee building and police facility is located at 326 W. 700 North.
Commissioners also approved a 30-day extension for the Porter County shoreline disaster emergency declaration and travel restriction. That’s the maximum extension as allowed by law.
Commissioners also approved a joint agreement between the Parks Department and Highway Department. County highway crews will do roadwork at Sunset Hill Farm County Park, for which county parks will reimburse that department.
Also approved was a contract with FireEyes Cybersecurity Services for election computers. The state will pay for the first three years of the contract. Commissioners also agreed the final payment of $15,419 to Videotec for the Franklin Street project.
Under financial matters, commissioners approved $34,123 in payments, half of that change orders, for Franklin Street. Also approved were $224,488 in payments for the North County Annex project.
If you could go ahead and stay 6 feet apart, that'd be great
Don't stand so close to me
Feeling sick? Stay home
Wash your hands! Gosh!
Be excellent to each other
Crowds, nah. Social distancing, yeah.
Keep calm and don't touch your face
We've leveled up to Stage 2
Stage 2: Manufacturing and construction fully open with social distancing
Stage 2: Retail stores open at 50% capacity
Stage 2: Salons, tattoo shops, etc. open by appointment only
Gallery
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.