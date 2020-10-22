 Skip to main content
Porter County faces deadliest year in 2 decades, coroner reports
Porter County faces deadliest year in 2 decades, coroner reports

Porter County Administration Building stock

The Porter County Administration Building in downtown Valparaiso is shown.

 Doug Ross, file, The Times

VALPARAISO — The year 2020 has been the deadliest in nearly two decades for Porter County.

Porter County Coroner Cyndi Dykes said her office has investigated 348 deaths as of Sept. 30.

“Looking back to 2001, this has been the deadliest year in 19 years for Porter County,” Dykes said in a letter to the Porter County Council.

Those include 24 overdose deaths — about on par with the last two years — six drownings, 26 suicides, 14 fatal motor vehicle crashes, plus falls and natural deaths.

“Right now, the suicides are spiking,” Dykes said. Victims span the age spectrum, including teens and an octogenarians.

Dykes asked and received the council’s approval for an additional $33,000 to pay for autopsies through November. December’s consultation fees for autopsies can be paid in 2021, her letter said.

Councilman Dan Whitten, D-at large, suggested Dykes offer a monthly update to the council.

Councilman Greg Simms, D-3rd, wondered if suicide prevention programs are needed.

“We don’t want people to do this stuff,” he said.

Some of the autopsies are done at the behest of the Porter County Drug Task Force, Dykes said. Sometimes they’re pursuing a suspected drug dealer, so an autopsy is needed to rule out other possible causes of death.

The coroner’s office typically handles suspicious deaths and ones in which a physician declines to sign a death certificate, Dykes said.

Local News

Porter County OKs pay hikes

  • Updated

VALPARAISO — Unsure about whether to give graduated raises to help lower-paid employees or across-the-board increases, the Porter County Counc…

