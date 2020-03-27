Porter Council rejects hiring request in light of possible COVID-19 impact

VALPARAISO — The specter of financial fallout from COVID-19 hung over Thursday’s Porter County Council meeting.

A request for funding for a temporary part-time staffer for the parks and recreation department was rejected after council Vice President Mike Jessen, R-4th, reminded fellow council members the disease could impact the county’s finances.

The money for the parks employee, who would have served in maintenance and programming capacities, would have come from revenue generated by the department, council President Jeremy Rivas, D-2nd, said.

“We don’t really need to be hiring people right now. It’s not essential, is it?” asked Councilman Bob Poparad, D-1st.

“Is this something new that we didn’t know about at budget time?” asked Councilman Dan Whitten, D-At-large.

At a normal County Council meeting, department heads attend to answer questions about their budget requests. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, however, Thursday’s meeting was held via videoconference, and live-streamed on the county’s Facebook page, not allowing input from others.