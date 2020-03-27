Porter Council rejects hiring request in light of possible COVID-19 impact

VALPARAISO — The specter of financial fallout from COVID-19 hung over Thursday’s Porter County Council meeting.
A request for funding for a temporary part-time staffer for the parks and recreation department was rejected after council Vice President Mike Jessen, R-4th, reminded fellow council members the disease could impact the county’s finances.
The money for the parks employee, who would have served in maintenance and programming capacities, would have come from revenue generated by the department, council President Jeremy Rivas, D-2nd, said.
“We don’t really need to be hiring people right now. It’s not essential, is it?” asked Councilman Bob Poparad, D-1st.
“Is this something new that we didn’t know about at budget time?” asked Councilman Dan Whitten, D-At-large.
At a normal County Council meeting, department heads attend to answer questions about their budget requests. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, however, Thursday’s meeting was held via videoconference, and live-streamed on the county’s Facebook page, not allowing input from others.
Later, Whitten asked council attorney Harold Harper to report back to the council what the ramifications of the massive federal bailout legislation might be for the county. The legislation affects the Family Medical Leave Act benefits for employees who might be affected by the disease.
“That will have a dramatic impact on our budget as the year goes on,” Jessen said.
County Auditor Vicki Urbanik addressed the question of how property tax collections might be affected.
Gov. Eric Holcomb’s executive order on property tax collections eliminates the penalty for being a couple of months late with payments, but the deadline remains May 11, Urbanik said.
About 32% of the property taxes are paid through a mortgage holder’s escrow account, which should help.
“Typically, escrow accounts do pay on time,” Urbanik said.
She plans to give a partial distribution of funds to local governments in the county in August. When she gets a better idea of how much those payments will be, she said, she will let elected officials know what to expect.
“These are challenging times,” Councilwoman Sylvia Graham, D-At-large, said. “Everybody, hug your loved ones.”
