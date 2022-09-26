Porter County addresses rusty pipes, culverts

VALPARAISO — Former Porter County Highway Engineer Matt Gavelek’s parting gift to the county this year was a study of small structures, up to 20 feet long, crossing streams. The recommendations have prompted quick action on some of them.

“There were five of them they told us we need to get on immediately,” Planning Director Robert Thompson said.

Two of them are pipes, one of which is rusting out and buckling.

In another location, there are three pipes, two of which are totally rusted out, he said.

At Meridian Road north of U.S. 6, there’s a 15-foot span to address.

In Union Township, there’s a bridge with a buckling wall.

United Consulting did the study for Porter County, looking at spans of eight to 20 feet long. The county has long had bridge inspections done to keep officials up to date on what needs to be repaired or replaced, but that was only for bridges with spans of 20 feet or more.

Three of the replacements for the shorter structures will result in spans longer than 20 feet, so future bridge inspections will include them.

On County Road 350 South, there are a series of culverts that can be considered a bridge, Thompson said.

“That one has a significant drainage area,” County Engineer Michael Novotney said.

The culverts there are deteriorating and collecting debris. Novotney recommends replacing the culverts with one bridge that has a wider opening and won’t catch debris as easily.

The county highway department will be able to solve one of the five troublemakers identified in the study, Thompson said.