 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Porter County agencies seek dispatch system to quicken emergency responses
urgent

Porter County agencies seek dispatch system to quicken emergency responses

{{featured_button_text}}
porter fire FILE photo

In this file photo, firefighters from Chesterton, Burns Harbor, Liberty Township, Beverly Shores, South Haven, Portage and Washington Township assist the Porter Fire Department at a house fire. 

 Provided

CHESTERTON — The Chesterton Fire Department is seeking a Federal Emergency Management Agency grant for a station alerting system, which will quicken response times to local emergencies.

The department is pursuing a 90/10 match-grant that will provide the resources needed to buy a digital station-alerting system, said Kevin Nevers, public affairs liaison for the Town of Chesterton.

On Monday, Chesterton Town Council voted unanimously to give funds to match the grant. The station-alerting system will cost an estimated $56,386.56, said Eric Camel, Chesterton Fire Department interim chief. The match-grant will cut down the amount paid by the department to $5,638.66.

The Assistance to Firefighters Grant is being made available by FEMA. Portage Fire Department Assistant Chief Kevin DeYoung is coordinating the grant application on behalf of multiple agencies including Chesterton Fire Department, Portage Fire Department, South Haven Police Department, Porter County EMS and the Porter County 911 Dispatch Center.

The Porter County 911 Center currently uses an 800 megahertz radio system to dispatch first responders to emergencies. However, the radio system in place causes the dispatcher to have to verbally communicate separately with each department. The dispatcher has to contact each agency call-by-call even in the event of multiple departments being called to the same emergency call.

As a result, there is a delay in response, Camel said.

A station-alerting system will quicken the process to ensure the fastest response, officials said. It will use a network to communicate with multiple agencies instantly, said Anthony Stua, director of the Porter County 911 Dispatch Center.

As the dispatcher is speaking with a 911 caller, information about the caller and situation will be entered into the system. This information will then be transmitted to multiple agencies simultaneously.

The alerts to agencies can be customized and reach first responders by text or phone call. The system would decrease response times and improve communication in between fire departments, Camel said.

“No one wants an emergency but if you have to have one, getting assistance ASAP is critically important,” Camel said. “The station alerting system is beneficial to everyone from the dispatch center to the fire department to our citizens. It helps to reduce dispatch time when multiple calls occur at once, reduce human error and enhance communication to all involved. I would like to thank Portage Fire for taking the lead on this endeavor.”

Recent arrests booked into Porter County Jail

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Night Crime/Breaking News Reporter

Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts and investigative news. She is a graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology. 219-933-4194, anna.ortiz@nwi.com

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Porter County bids COVID-safe farewell to longtime Judge Roger Bradford

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts