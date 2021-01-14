Porter County agencies seek dispatch system to quicken emergency responses

As a result, there is a delay in response, Camel said.

A station-alerting system will quicken the process to ensure the fastest response, officials said. It will use a network to communicate with multiple agencies instantly, said Anthony Stua, director of the Porter County 911 Dispatch Center.

As the dispatcher is speaking with a 911 caller, information about the caller and situation will be entered into the system. This information will then be transmitted to multiple agencies simultaneously.

The alerts to agencies can be customized and reach first responders by text or phone call. The system would decrease response times and improve communication in between fire departments, Camel said.